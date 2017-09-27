× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

WNY Children’s Book EXPO (WNYCBE) is Buffalo’s premier literary event for children. The event is composed of two parts: KidsLit Week, and EXPO Saturday. The theme for 2017 is: EXPLORE, fitting the goal of encouraging children and their families to explore books, explore authors and explore the wonder and magic of reading.

During KidsLit Week, nearly 40 internationally acclaimed authors will visit area schools, libraries, museums and other cultural venues. The visits, scheduled Monday, November 6, 2017 through Friday, November 10, 2017, aim at inspiring a love of books in students grades Pre-K through middle school.

Part two, is EXPO Saturday, on November 11, 2017, an event from 10am-3pm, filled with activities that give students pre-K through middle grades extraordinary opportunities to interact with the work and personalities of 40 authors and illustrators visiting here from around the globe, through readings, book-signings, presentations and demonstrations.

Among the EXPO’s Saturday exhibitors are three child authors — ages 16, 14 and 10. Cecelia and Solomon Schmidt are from WNY, and between the two have written four books. The EXPO’s youngest author, Muskan Virk, will be traveling from Vancouver, British Columbia. Muskan wrote her book, 365 Days of Gratitude, when she was just 6 years old. Her book and her message are incredibly inspiring. She will be featured as one of the EXPO’s breakout authors for a presentation during the event.

Last year, WNYCBE authors presented at over 150 schools and touched 23,000 lives through school visits, screened presentations and those attending EXPO Saturday.

In only its third year, the annual event has outgrown the exhibit space formerly provided by Kleinhans Music Hall. The coming EXPO will be held in the center city at Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Nearly 4,000 visitors are expected.

Admission is free for all ages. Activities target readers PreK to Middle Grades. FREE parking is available at Fernberg Parking Ramp located, 2000 Pearl Street, Buffalo, NY.

The WNY Children’s Book Expo was founded by Kim Krug and Kathleen Skoog, owners of Monkey See, Monkey Do...Children’s Bookstore. Seed money for the expo came from a generous grant awarded Kim and Kathleen by internationally acclaimed author, James Patterson. With the grant, their expansive vision for a children's book expo began to take shape, and became reality in 2015.

A 12 member planning committee, and approximately 85 volunteers contributing nearly 2,500 work hours have donated their time and talents to making the WNYCBE a success.

Presenting sponsors include Monkey See Monkey Do...Children's Bookstore and BlueCross & BlueShield of Western New York, along with collaborators Read to Succeed Buffalo and Medaille College.

Says Dr. Kenneth M. Macur, President, Medaille College, "Medaille College is a proud Chapter One sponsor for the WNYCBE. We know that when the Buffalo community comes together we can achieve truly amazing results. We know that working to improve literacy is vital work to giving all children a chance to succeed. And when it comes to improving literacy, we know that the earlier we start, the better. The Children's Book Expo is a wonderful capstone event to a week of literacy awareness activities."

Major sponsors include Buffalo News, WGRZ-TV, Rich Products, Buffalo Lodging Associates, Wegmans, Western New York Family Magazine, Northtown Automotive Companies, Wm. D. Lorenz Construction, Inc., Cold Spring Construction, Fun 4 Kids in Buffalo, Lee Family Trust, Lamar Advertising, Help Me Grow WNY. Author School Visits are funded by Garman Family Foundation, administered by the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo.