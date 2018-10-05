× 1 of 5 Expand WNY Children's Book Expo 2018 × 2 of 5 Expand Peter Scumaci Book Expo Author Signing × 3 of 5 Expand Mary Beth Scumaci Girl Working on Mural × 4 of 5 Expand Peter Scumaci Curious George at Expo × 5 of 5 Expand Older Boy Reading at Expo Prev Next

WNY Children’s Book EXPO, Buffalo’s premier literary event for children, is composed of two parts: KidsLit Week, and EXPO Saturday — filled with author meet and greets, book signings, story readings, hands-on activities and -- FREE admission!

During KidsLit Week, internationally acclaimed authors will visit area schools, libraries and other cultural venues. The visits, scheduled Monday, November 5th through Friday, November 9th, aim at inspiring a love of books in students grades pre-K through middle school.

Families are invited to attend EXPO Saturday, November 10th at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, a day-long showcase of new and beloved books written for kids. Here, authors will interact directly with children through readings, book-signings, presentations, and demonstrations. Meet and greet the authors, with book signings at author tables in the Main Ballroom all day. Buffalo’s own Mayor Byron Brown is invited to sign copies of “Max Meets the Mayor.”

The theme of this year’s EXPO is “Imagine the Possibilities” and BlueCross BlueShield of WNY will host author presentations on a variety of IMAGINE themes in the convention center’s Main Stage Room (Room 106) beginning at 11:30am and continuing until 3:00pm.

Children can enjoy story readings all day in the Buffalo News Story Corner in the Main Ballroom. Storybook characters Curious George, Pete the Cat, Biscuit, and Princesses will greet children in the Monkey See, Monkey Do… Children’s Bookstore KidSPOT in the Main Ballroom, where kids can also create bookmarks with Medaille College Future Teachers, take part in an interactive Wall Mural and enjoy viewing EXPO Storybook Quilts prepared by the Kenan Quilt Guild at the IMAGINE KidsLit Art Table.

Educators too have a niche at EXPO Saturday. A NYS approved 4-hour CTLE Workshop will be held on Saturday, November 10, from 8am-noon at the Convention Center. This year’s workshop, approved for Pre-K to Grade 8, will be led by literacy consultant and author Judy Bradbury.

This week-long celebration of children’s literature is made possible by founders Kim Krug and Kathleen Skoog, owners of Monkey See Monkey Do… Children’s Bookstore, in collaboration with Read to Suceed Buffalo, Medaille College, and presenting sponsor BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York. Approximately 85 volunteers also contribute their time to ensure the event’s success.

Western New York Family is proud to be a sponsor of the event as well, and our staff looks forward to meeting you at the Expo! Be sure to stop by our table to pick up free “I Love To Read” bracelets for the kids — a perfect way to reinforce the important message of the entire week!

Click here for a complete schedule of Expo events or learn more at www.wnycbe.com.