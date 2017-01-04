WNED-TV Kid Fest Returns Feb. 4 & 5

× Expand Kid Fest 2017

WNED-TV’s popular family fun event Kid Fest will return February 4-5, 2017 at the WNED-TV Studios in Buffalo, 140 Lower Terrace. Join your favorite PBS KIDS characters in downtown Buffalo at the WNED studios for live performances, activities, prizes and more, geared to children ages 3-7.

“We have had many requests to bring Kid Fest back as it was such a popular event with area families,” said Donald K. Boswell, President and CEO of Western New York Public Broadcasting. Parents appreciate that it offers so many terrific activities for young children at a time when they may have some cabin fever after the winter months.”

Highlights include:

Appearances by Clifford the Big Red Dog; super readers Super Why and his pal Princess Presto; Daniel Tiger straight from the Neighborhood; and Arthur the Aardvark!

Live Performances!

Kid Vision will allow guests to “step into” a PBS KIDS program and view themselves on a television screen with PBS characters.

PBS KIDS Coloring Contest.

A variety of community organizations from around Buffalo will be on hand for activities, crafts and demonstrations.

Each child will receive a free goody bag. The event also will offer raffles, prizes and low-cost snacks.

CHARACTER BREAKFAST

Make it a full day of fun by joining Super Why, Daniel Tiger, Princess Presto, Arthur and Clifford for breakfast!

The popular Character Breakfast will take place at Buffalo RiverWorks in downtown Buffalo on February 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Young fans can hob-nob and dine with the PBS characters. The cost [$32 per adult, $20 per child ages 2-12, $15 per 1 year old (under 1 free)] covers a full buffet breakfast as well as a VIP admission to Kid Fest during an exclusive time from 10:30 a.m.-noon at the nearby WNED Studios.

KID FEST TICKETS

Space is limited. Visit wned.org for tickets or call 1-800-678-1873

1 Adult-$12.00

1 Child- $10.00 (age 1-12)

Children under 1 year old FREE

Sponsors of the event include LynOaken Farms, Bounce Magic, UB Pediatrics, Master Chong’s World Class Tae Kwon Do and UB Smile Team. All proceeds benefit WNED | WBFO.

Participating Community Partners:

SPCA Serving Erie County (stage show & activity table)

The Magic of Dave Jeffers (stage show)

Sax Man Slim (stage show)

2nd Generation Theatre (stage show)

Community Music School of Buffalo (stage show & activity table)

Theater of Youth (activity table)

WNED | WBFO Education & Outreach Dept. (activity table)

Travis Widrick Tango (stage show)

Lulu Creations (activity table)

Bounce Magic (activity table)

Master Chong’s World Class Tae Kwon Do (stage show & activity table)

UB Smile Team (activity table)

LynOaken Farms (activity table)

About WNED | WBFO

The WNED | WBFO family of stations broadcasts PBS, NPR and Classical music programming throughout the Western New York and Southern Ontario regions. These high-quality programs and community outreach services inform, enlighten, entertain and educate our local and regional communities. Our member-supported stations include WNED-TV (PBS), WBFO-FM 88.7 (NPR), Classical 94.5 WNED and WNED Thinkbright @ Create®. WNED-TV is also a national producer of award-winning documentaries. Additional information about WNED ǀ WBFO can be found at wned.org.