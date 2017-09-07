Upgraded YMCA Swim Lessons Develop Strong Swimmers & Confident Kids

× Expand Swim Lesson

YMCA Buffalo Niagara has joined Y’s across the United States to launch a new swim lesson curriculum, increasing the accessibility and enjoyment of swimming for all ages and skill levels. As America’s Swim Instructor, the Y is an important community resource to prevent drowning and encourage a lifelong enjoyment of swimming. YMCA Buffalo Niagara teaches more than 1,000 kids a year swimming and water safety skills throughout the Western New York area.

The latest evolution of Y Swim Lessons accommodates varying abilities to help foster a sense of achievement as swimmers’ progress between levels. Through this approach, advanced swimmers flow more easily to higher levels while swimmers who need more instruction can learn at their own pace. This results in more confident swimmers who stick with lessons and develop a love for swimming that can last a lifetime.

“We’re excited to introduce the newest swimming curriculum and help kids of all ages build the confidence needed to become a successful swimmer,” said Vincent Riddle, Southtowns Family YMCA Aquatics Director. “Our goal is to keep children safe in and around the water while enhancing swimming skills at a comfortable pace.”

Research shows that participation in formal swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning among children 1 to 4 years of age. Swimming also teaches children to form healthy life habits and nurtures social-emotional and cognitive development.

Y Swim Lessons include three general categories – Swim Starters, Swim Basics, and Swim Strokes. Swim Starters develops water enrichment and aquatic readiness in children ages 6 months to 3 years. Swim Basics focuses on personal water safety and basic swimming skills for students of all ages. Swim Strokes introduces and refines stroke technique in older students (school age, teens and adults).

The new swim lesson program starts September 10 at all YMCA Buffalo Niagara branches. To find out more about Y swim lessons or to register, please stop by your local YMCA branch or visit YMCABN.org.

Locally founded in 1852, YMCA Buffalo Niagara is a charitable, community based organization committed to providing programs designed to build a healthy spirit, mind, and body for all. The YMCA's focus on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility is reflected in the variety of programs that are offered to all ages and abilities.