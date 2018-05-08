Summer & Fall Yoga at the Botanical Gardens

× Expand Yoga at the Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announces two types of Yoga classes that will take place this summer and fall. The two sessions will be held on Wednesday nights and will be led by Leanne Oldenbrook from Oasis Yoga and Wellness.

The first session, Gentle Hatha Yoga, is offered from 5:30 to 6:45 PM, followed by Gentle Power Flow Yoga/Pilates from 7:00 to 8:15 PM. The dates for the summer session are May 30, June 6, 13, 20, July 11, 18, 25, August 8, 15, 22. The fall dates are August 29, September 5, 12, 19, 26, October 3, 10, 17, 24, and November 7.

The first session is Gentle Hatha Yoga. Hatha is a term that refers to any type of yoga that teaches physical postures. It is a very gentle introduction to the most basic postures of yoga. You should leave the session feeling longer, looser, and more relaxed. The session will consist of gentle stretches to warm up joints and muscles, postures to increase strength, flexibility and balance, and time for relaxation and meditation. The session is suitable for all and especially students with injuries or limitations.

Gentle Power Flow Yoga/Pilates is the second session. Power Flow Yoga is a general term used to describe a vigorous, fitness-based approach to Vinyasa-style yoga. Vinyasa yoga is a style of yoga characterized by stringing postures together so that you move from one to another, seamlessly, using breath. The second session is more vigorous featuring relaxation, warm up stretches and a series of sequences. Sequences include; sun salutation, moon salutation, warrior, triangle and Pilates postures designed to build strength, endurance, and body heat. The session is suitable for all.

Yoga sessions are $100 per 10 week series or $15 per class, and free to eligible BlueCross BlueShield of WNY members. To register for a class or the 10 week series, contact Leanne at 716.864.1194 or crescmnyoga@yahoo.com or online at www.cmyoga.com.

For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website at www.buffalogardens.com.

Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c) (3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.