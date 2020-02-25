× 1 of 9 Expand Summer Camp & Fun Fair × 2 of 9 Expand × 3 of 9 Expand × 4 of 9 Expand × 5 of 9 Expand × 6 of 9 Expand × 7 of 9 Expand Sari Oister × 8 of 9 Expand × 9 of 9 Expand Prev Next

We made it! We’re officially in the home stretch of winter. Soon, birds will be singing and flowers will be blooming with the arrival of spring. Then, before we know it, school will be out and summer will be upon us…and who doesn’t love the summer?! Summer means fun, family adventures, activities, travel — and SUMMER CAMP!

WNY Family Magazine and the Boulevard Mall are excited to bring you the best of WNY’s summer camps, activities, and opportunities for fun this summer… all under one roof!

The 2nd Annual Summer Camp & Fun Fair offers parents the opportunity to meet the people who will work hard to make sure your child has the most amazing experience this summer and introduces you to many outstanding adventures to kick off your summer of fun!

The Summer Camp & Fun Fair is more than an opportunity to obtain information and talk to camp and summer program representatives. Enjoy an afternoon filled with activities for your child including entertainment, Princess & Superhero Meet-and-Greet, Balloon Artists, Face Painting, and more.

This event is in March to give you a jump start on your summer camp plans and make it easy to sign up for programs on site. Head home after a fun day of experiences with your summer plans well in hand.

Listed below are confirmed participants as of our print deadline:

Academy of Theatre Arts

Ages 3-18, musical theatre camp performing in “Little Mermaid Jr.” or “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. Join ATA for a summer of singing, acting, dancing & fun!

Associated Physical & Occupational Therapists

Summer camp program featuring activities designed and led by pediatric OT’s and PT’s for children, 5-10 years old. Activities focused on foundation skills needed for success during the school year including: behavior, motor planning, attention and focus, organizational skills, visual motor skills, memory, fine and gross motor skills, and more!

American Academy of Ballet

American Academy of Ballet’s Princess Camp will enchant your child with Dance, Theatre Games, Etiquette, Music, Tea Parties, Princess Costumes, a visit from Prince Charming every Friday, and a Life-Sized Cinderella Carriage!

Aquarium of Niagara

Immerse yourself in a summer full of aquatic adventures at the Aquarium of Niagara! Get up close and personal with incredible creatures that inhabit ocean, lake, and river ecosystems. It’s sure to be a splash!

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library

All Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries have free family events and activities during the summer. Visit buffalolib.org/whats-happening to search various programs.

Buffalo Seminary

Buffalo Seminary offers day and sleepaway camps for girls entering 4th – 9th grades from June 22nd through August 14th!

Buffalo Yacht Club Junior Sailing

Encouraging young people to have a life-long involvement in sailing and the sailing community by promoting seamanship, sportsmanship, and small boat handling skills from beginning fundamentals through advanced competitive racing. Buffalo Yacht Club offers adult sailing lessons too!

Cardinal O'Hara High School

Join Cardinal O’Hara High School for their Golden Summer Academy to experience an enriching summer of Academics, Athletics, and the Arts! O'Hara offers a wide variety of camps for boys AND girls entering grades 5-8, so there's something for everyone!

Camp Centerland

Camp Centerland features hiking trails, large open field, outdoor and indoor pools, and ropes course with zip line and rock wall. Camp Centerland’s programming is built on the aspirational arches model, in which campers build on skills they learn over the years at camp.

Configuration Dance Theatre & School of Ballet

Summer dance sessions for girls and boys of all ages includes a creative Storybook Dance Camp designed to introduce children to the art of dance, Musical Theater Camp incorporating vocal, drama and dance arts plus Ballet Intensive workshops for professional classical Ballet training. Snacks, crafts, props and costumes provided.

Elmwood Franklin Summer Camp

It’s a camper’s world at Elmwood Franklin School Summer Camp. EFS strives to prepare campers to take on the world through passion and fun. All activities are designed to motivate and encourage each camper to be their best self.

Four Seasons Child Care

Our Camp is located on 31+ acres of land. Summer days are spent walking the hiking trails, observing wildlife, and experiencing the beauty of nature, playing in the meadow and swimming in the pools. A place to form friendships and make lasting memories.

Just For Kids

Just for Kids is WNY’s top after school program, and Summer Camp incorporates the best of the best activities. Exciting hobbies, hands-on learning, weekly field trips, water games, swimming, and lunch are included in the reasonable day rate. They’re flexible - choose your days and weeks, with locations in Williamsville and Grand Island.

Niagara Climbing Center

Niagara Climbing Center is THE ORIGINAL indoor climbing destination in WNY. Enjoy family-friendly fun – any age and skill level. Never climbed before? No Problem! We will teach you our ropes! Open 7 days a week!

Park School of Buffalo

Park School Summer Camps offer a fun-filled summer for campers ages 3-14. From basketball to soccer, to art and cooking, to coding and robotics – they’ve got you covered!

Shaw Academic Institute

Shaw Scholar Camps are fun weekly summer camps that run Monday – Friday, 9am to Noon. Private tutoring and enrichment classes are available in the afternoon for those who want a full day with Shaw! Each week has a different theme loaded with academic content hidden in the FUN!

Shea’s Summer Musical Theatre Camp

Students of all levels of musical theatre experience will enjoy rigorous instruction in voice, movement, and acting at historic Shea’s Performing Arts Center! Spend a week working closely with professional theatre artists to develop your craft and perform in a showcase on the iconic stage of Shea’s!

Theatre of Youth

Serving WNY youth and families for over 48 years, Theatre of Youth provides year-round theatre classes for grades K-12.

The Theatre School at O'Connell & Company

The Theatre School at O’Connell & Company presents two summer camp sessions. Broadway at The Commons, covers all aspects of mounting a musical theater production. July 6 – 24 | 9 AM – 3 PM. $475. Rising Stars Aug. 3 – 14 | 9 AM – 3 PM focuses on character creation and development. Directed by Mary Kate O’Connell. Ages 6-12 | $300.

YMCA Buffalo Niagara

YMCA Buffalo Niagara summer camp is the place where kids can learn new skills, meet new friends and make lifelong memories. With over 20 summer camp locations and 80 camp program offerings, there is something for every child to make the most of the upcoming season of summer fun!