Old Fort Niagara invites the community to “Skip the Mall – Storm the Fort!” on Black Friday, November 23, 2018, when the historic site will offer a special day of living history activities, guided tours, cooking and musket demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The days’ activities are targeted for locals, who may have out-of-town company for the long Thanksgiving weekend, and other visitors who are in the area and looking for something different to do.

For those with an itch to shop, Old Fort Niagara’s gift shop will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and offers unique gifts for everyone, including history buffs. Clothing, jewelry, toys, candy, mugs, tea pots, books and more are available for sale and all purchases benefit the Old Fort Niagara Association.

Memberships in the Old Fort Niagara Association also make great gifts and cost $30 for individuals and $50 for families. They can be purchased onsite at the admissions desk or online at www.oldfortniagara.org.

Guided tours will also be available on Saturday, November 24, and depart from the visitor center at the half-hour mark starting at 9:30 a.m. and continuing hourly through 3:30 p.m.

Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children ages 6-12, free for children ages 5 and under, and for members of the Old Fort Niagara Association.

Old Fort Niagara (www.oldfortniagara.org) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admissions end 30 minutes before closing. Old Fort Niagara is a Registered National Historic Landmark and New York State Historic Site operated by the Old Fort Niagara Association (a not-for-profit organization) in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.