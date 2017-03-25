A Spectacular Time of Year at the Botanical Gardens!

× 1 of 3 Expand Bunny with Flowers × 2 of 3 Expand Family at the Gardens × 3 of 3 Expand Easter Egg at Gardens Prev Next

Spring is a very busy season at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with something to offer all ages. Opening April 1, the Spring Flower Exhibit will indulge visitors in the beautiful colors and fragrances of spring. Through a collaboration with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County and 4-H, the Botanical Gardens will host the 4-H Farm daily from April 1-23. During the Spring Season the Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance on April 14 and 15. The traditional Easter season would not be complete without the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 15 and from March 18 to May 7 come and see Joan Saba’s stunning oil painting exhibit that expresses the colors of spring in the Botanical Gardens’ Archangel Gallery.

Beginning April 1 and running daily through April 23 the Spring Flower Exhibit and 4-H Farm, Western New York’s favorite Easter tradition, will return. The Botanical Gardens will be dripping with color; over 22,000 bulbs will be on display as well as fragrant shrubs and flowers of every kind! Included with the exhibit from 10am-4pm, is the 4-H Farm, which features a live farm of bunnies, chicks, pigs, ducks and more. The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County (CCE Erie) 4-H program is proud to partner with the Botanical Gardens Spring Flower Exhibit. Stop by the 4-H Farm and take the time to talk with some 4-H members and view the animals, learn about the program and how to become involved by becoming a leader or 4-H member. On April 14 and 15 the Easter Bunny will also visit the Botanical Gardens from 10am-5pm.

The Spring Flower Exhibit (10am-5pm) and the 4-H Farm (10am-4pm) are included with admission to the Botanical Gardens and can be purchased at the door or online at www. buffalogardens.com. Prices are; $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over , $9 students 13 and over with ID, $6 for kids 3-12, Garden Members and kids two and under are free. The Spring Flower Exhibit and the 4-H Farm are sponsored by: M&T Bank, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, 4-H, Buffalo Spree and Star 102.5.

The Easter Egg Hunt is one of the most popular events at the Botanical Gardens selling out every year. Kids ages seven and under are eligible to participate. The hunt begins at 11am and this is a pre-registration only event so be sure to register early to ensure your spot. The Botanical Gardens will be full of activity the day of the hunt and other activities include; the spring flower exhibit, a scavenger hunt, games, the 4-H Farm, prizes, food trucks and more! Food trucks will also be on site - Cheesy Chick and Frank’s Gourmet Hot Dogs. Registration can be done online at www.buffalogardens.com. Botanical Gardens’ members pay $8 for the hunt, the general public pays $10 for the hunt and after April 2, all Easter Egg Hunt tickets are $12. Pre-registered hunters are also admitted free to the Botanical Gardens this day. The Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by: M&T Bank, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, 4-H and Star 102.5.