SPRING… A Spectacular Time of Year at the Botanical Gardens!

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Ben Read Little Girl at the Botanical Gardens × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Ben Read A Real Bunny at the Botanical Gardens × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Ben Read The Easter Bunny at the Botanical Gardens × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Ben Read Spring Flowers at the Botanical Gardens Prev Next

Spring is a very busy season at the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with something to offer all ages. Opening March 30, the Spring Exhibit will indulge visitors in the beautiful colors and fragrances of spring and a chance to meet bunnies, chicks and ducklings as part of a redesigned 4-H Mini Farm.

During the Spring Season, the Easter Bunny will also make a special appearance on April 13, 19 and 20. The traditional Easter season would not be complete without the annual Easter Egg Hunt on April 13 and a Wegman’s Family Day Spring Celebration on April 20.

Beginning March 30 and running daily through April 28, the Spring Exhibit, Western New York’s favorite Easter tradition, will return. The Botanical Gardens will be dripping with color; over 22,000 bulbs will be on display as well as fragrant shrubs and flowers of every kind! Amazing metal sculptures from Cass Metalscapes will also be whimsically displayed among the spring flowers. A reimagined 4-H Mini Farm will be part of the fun and will be included with the exhibit. The 4-H Mini Farm will feature live bunnies, chicks and ducklings and will be located inside the Botanical Gardens for the first time this year. The animals will be among the spring plants giving visitors a true sense of spring! The iconic Easter Bunny will also visit the Botanical Gardens from 10:00am-4:30pm on April 13, 19 and 20.

The Spring Exhibit will be open daily from 10:00am-4:30pm and is included with admission to the Botanical Gardens. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Prices are; $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over, $9 for students 13 and over with ID, $6 for kids 3-12, Botanical Gardens’ Members and kids two and under are free. The Spring Exhibit is sponsored by: M&T Bank, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County, 4-H, Buffalo Spree, Star 102.5 and Backyard Party Supply.

The Easter Egg Hunt is one of the most popular events at the Botanical Gardens, selling out every year. Kids ages seven and under are eligible to participate. The hunt begins at 11:00am and this is a pre-registration only event so organizers suggest registering early to ensure a spot. The Botanical Gardens will also be full of activity the day of the hunt and other activities include; the Spring Exhibit, a scavenger hunt, prizes and more! Register online at www.buffalogardens.com. Ticket prices are: $8 for Botanical Gardens’ Members, $10 for the general public and after March 30, all Easter Egg Hunt tickets are $12. Pre-registered hunters are also admitted free to the Botanical Gardens this day. The Easter Egg Hunt is sponsored by M&T Bank, Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County 4-H, Buffalo Spree, Star 102.5 and Backyard Party Supply.

Wegmans Family Day Spring Celebration will be held on April 20 from 10:00am-4:00pm. Celebrate all things spring at this fun family event. Smell the scents of beautiful blooming bulbs while creating spring inspired crafts. Fun activity stations will be located throughout the Botanical Gardens. While activities are best aligned for children ages 5-12, caregivers of the youngest learners are encouraged to assist with the creations. The Easter Bunny will also attend this event from 10:00am-4:30pm, and pictures with the Bunny are available for $5 each. This event provides a safe learning environment for children and all activities are peanut-allergy friendly. The Wegmans Family Garden and this event are sponsored by Wegmans. The Spring Celebration is included with admission and tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Prices are; $11 for adults, $10 for seniors 62 and over, $9 for students 13 and over with ID, $6 for kids 3-12, Botanical Gardens’ Members and kids two and under are free.

Exhibit and event organizers would like to make a special note to the public that the Botanical Gardens will be closed March 28-29 in preparation for the Spring Exhibit.

For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website at www.buffalogardens.com.

Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.