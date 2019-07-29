× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters American Revoution Battle SONY DSC × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters Women in Camp at Old Fort Niagara × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters 18th Century Games × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters Silversmith at Work Prev Next

The Niagara frontier in the midst of the American Revolution will be the theme of re-enactment activities at “Soldiers of the Revolution” at Old Fort Niagara, August 10 and 11.

Visitors will have opportunities to meet soldier and civilian re-enactors from the American and British camps, watch artillery and battle demonstrations, join a tour and learn about the conflict, listen to fifes and drums play period music, peek in on British justice practices and Native ransoms, pick sides for a mock wooden-musket battle, and play period games. Activities begin at 10 a.m. and continue throughout the day.

During the American Revolution (1775-1783), Fort Niagara was a strategic location for the British and their allies on the Niagara frontier. It also served as a safe place for British-aligned Native Americans and British loyalist settlers who were threatened and ousted from their communities by the Continental Army and its allies.

“The history of Fort Niagara as a strategic planning hub and safe place for refugees will be woven into the re-enactment activities,” said Robert Emerson, Executive Director of the Old Fort Niagara Association. “This event is a great way to learn about our region’s role and alliances during the American Revolution and how they influenced the war.”

PROGRAM SCHEDULE

Please note that visitors should arrive an hour before the battle demonstrations to allow time to get through admissions and to the viewing areas. The following schedule applies to Saturday and Sunday, August 10 and 11.

10:00 a.m. Morning Formation and Flag Raising

10:15 a.m. Manual Exercise

10:30 a.m. Tour: Fort Niagara in the American Revolution

11:00 a.m. Native Refugees Arrive at the Fort

11:30 a.m. Musket vs. Rifle Demonstration

Noon Artillery Demonstration

1:00 p.m. Music of the American Revolution

1:30 p.m. Uniforms and Clothing of the Frontier War

2:00 p.m. Battle Demonstration

2:30 p.m. Prisoner Ransom

3:00 p.m. Recruiting Demonstration for Kids

3:30 p.m. 18th Century Games

4:15 p.m. Musket Demonstration

5:15 p.m. Musket Demonstration

6:00 p.m. Musket Demonstration

Ongoing demonstrations include: woodworking, blacksmithing, Native American material culture, and foodways (cooking). The schedule is also available online at https://www.oldfortniagara.org/event/100152/soldiers-of-the-american-revolution.

The Officers’ Club, just outside the fort's footprint, will be open during “Soldiers of the Revolution” from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. for tours and access to the World War II display. The lighthouse will also be open from noon to 3 p.m.

Food, snacks, drinks and ice cream will be available for sale each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the log cabin.

The cost to attend the event is $14 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12, free for children 5 and under, and free to members of the Old Fort Niagara Association.

UPCOMING EVENTS AT THE FORT:

The War of 1812 comes to life as British and American forces gather at Old Fort Niagara. The event features battle reenactments, living history camps, uniform programs and a Saturday night battle that recreates the 1813 British capture of the fort.

Daily programs explore the history of Native American, French, British and U.S. soldiers and camp followers who lived here between 1726 and 1815. Regular musket and cannon firings, field music, cooking and other history interpretation ongoing daily.

Old Fort Niagara (www.oldfortniagara.org) is open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. in July and August. Admissions end 30 minutes before closing. Old Fort Niagara is a Registered National Historic Landmark and New York State Historic Site operated by the Old Fort Niagara Association (a not-for-profit organization) in cooperation with the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.