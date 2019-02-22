Shea's 6th Annual Junior Theater Celebration Showcases Upper Elementary & Middle School Musical Theatre

× 1 of 4 Expand South Davis × 2 of 4 Expand Junior Theater 2018 × 3 of 4 Expand Student Workshop × 4 of 4 Expand All Stars Prev Next

Shea’s Performing Arts Center is one of only five organizations nationally which host iTheatrics’ Junior Theater Celebration. The Celebration is created and artistically supervised by New York City-based iTheatrics, the premiere creative consultants in educational musical theatre.

Participating schools and organizations are brought together to share their accomplishments, talents, and love for musical theatre. Each group will perform one musical number from their show in front of their peers and a panel of theatre professionals from iTheatrics. Constructive feedback will be given, and outstanding performers will be recognized. Students and educators will also participate in skills-building and professional development workshops. All participants will perform a grand finale number allowing everyone to celebrate their shared passion and appreciation for the art of musical theatre.

The 2019 Junior Theater Celebration has been expanded into two separate, consecutive days. This expansion will allow 32 schools or organizations that produce musicals for upper elementary to middle school aged performers to participate on either Friday, May 31 or Saturday, June 1, 2019.

Applications for this year’s Junior Theater Celebration will be accepted until all spots are filled. Participants will choose one day to participate in the Celebration. The format and schedule will be identical both days, running from 9am to 4pm at Shea’s 710 Theatre. Applications can be found at www.sheas.org.

For more information, contact Shea’s Education Assistant Devon Bradley at (716) 829-1174 or dbradley@sheas.org.

iTheatrics’ mission is to ensure young people everywhere have access to quality musical theatre programs by adapting Broadway musicals for young performers, creating educational guides for how to produce their shows, providing educational theatre study guides, and much more.

Shea’s Performing Arts Center Department of Arts Engagement and Education seeks to provide opportunities for everyone in Western New York to experience arts engagement, arts integration, and arts education. This is accomplished through offering a variety of programming designed to build community through shared arts experiences, connect art forms to educational objectives in a structured learning environment, and to develop the principals of the artistic process.