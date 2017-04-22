Scout Programs & Overnights at Botanical Gardens

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has enhanced their scout offerings to include a wide variety of programs. Hands-on offerings include a general program for all scouts, badge programs for girl scouts and new this year, an overnight program for all scouts and youth groups.

The Botanical Gardens’ General Scout Program engages scouts in a hands-on activity and a tour of the Botanical Gardens. Hands-on activities include a tropical terrarium where scouts learn about plant care, growth, and anatomy as well as the water cycle as they make their own sealed garden to take home. The second option is a desert dish, where scouts make their own desert garden to take home while learning about desert biomes and different ways plants adapt to their environment. These programs can be tailored for different ages and abilities and the cost is $8 per scout, one adult is admitted free for every 10 scouts and additional adults are required to pay Botanical Gardens’ general admission. For more information, go to www.buffalogardens.com or contact the Botanical Gardens’ Education Department at 716-827-1584 ext. 223.

Badge Programs at the Botanical Gardens offer many different opportunities for Girl Scout troops ranging from Daisies to Cadettes. Daisies can partake in the Use Resources Wisely program where they can earn a Clover Petal through activities that include a mini-tour of the Botanical Gardens, a recycling challenge, story time and building a take home terrarium. In the Brownie Outdoor Art Creator badge, girls will explore the different ways nature can be used in art through stations such as; creating a desert dish, crafting plant rubbings, making a rain stick and a mini-tour of the Botanical Gardens. This program satisfies all but one requirement for this badge. Brownies also have the opportunity to work on their Brownie Bugs! badge. During this program, girls will learn all about bugs through a mini-tour of the Botanical Gardens, creating wildflower seed bombs, participating in a spider craft and making a bug hotel. This program fulfills all but one of the requirements for this badge.

Juniors have an opportunity to learn the science of flowers through participating in hands-on education stations such as creating a terrarium, deciphering flower codes, making dried flower art and a mini-tour of the Botanical Gardens. This program satisfies all requirements for the Junior Flower Badge. The Junior Gardener badge explores what it takes to help plants grow and how to design a garden. This program satisfies all of the requirements for the Junior Gardener badge and includes four stations; a beginning garden design lesson, a seed experiment, creating a desert dish and a mini tour of the Botanical Gardens.

Cadettes can work toward a Breathe Badge. Activities for this badge include lessons on how plants help clean the air around us, how plants are used in essential oils, how to take care of their own air-purifying house plant cuttings and a mini tour of the Botanical Gardens. This program fulfills most requirements for the Breathe Badge. Cadettes are also able to earn a Tree Badge. Activities include a tree tour of the Botanical Gardens’ Level II Accredited Arboretum, scientific nature journaling and a tree craft. This program also fulfills all requirements for the Cadettes Tree Badge.

All Badge Programs are two hours in length and do not include the badge. The cost of each program is $10 per scout, one adult per 10 scouts is included and additional adults are required to pay Botanical Gardens general admission. For more information, go to www.buffalogardens.com or contact the Botanical Gardens’ Education Department at 716-827-1584 ext. 223.

For the first time ever, the Botanical Gardens offers an Overnight Program for all scout troops and youth groups! Campers will enjoy activities such as, participating in a planting activity and a flashlight scavenger hunt inside the Botanical Gardens. Before lights out, campers will play a fun game in the main Palm Dome and enjoy a snack while watching a nature-themed movie. Campers will also enjoy a morning stretch and a continental breakfast. Overnight Packages are $1,020 for up to 30 campers and 6 adult chaperones. Additional campers are $30 each and additional chaperones are $20 each. For every 5 campers, 1 adult chaperone is required. Following the Overnight Program, troops have the option to add-on a General or Scout Badge program at a discounted rate of $160 for up to 20 scouts and 2 adults, and $8 per additional scout or adult chaperone. Botanical Overnight iron-on patches are also available for purchase to commemorate your group’s adventure. For more information, go to www.buffalogardens.com or contact the Botanical Gardens’ Education Department at 716-827-1584 ext. 223.