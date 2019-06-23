Old Fort Niagara Readies for the French & Indian War Encampment

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters French & Indian War Battle (3) SONY DSC × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters Indian Camp at Old For Niagara × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters Sutlers at Old Fort Niagara × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters Camp at Old Fort Niagara × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Wayne Peters Ladies In Costume at Old Fort Niagara Prev Next

Old Fort Niagara anticipates welcoming about 500 reenactors and close to 10,000 visitors over July 5, 6 and 7, as it readies for the 40th anniversary of the French and Indian War Encampment.

This annual event recreates highlights from the actual 19-day British siege of the French fort in July of 1759 through large-scale battles, history tours, cannon firings, military music, living history camps of British, French and Native reenactors, sutlers (period merchants), games, dancing, councils, musket firings and more.

Daily highlights at the French and Indian War Encampment include: morning tours (times vary) that provide historical background for what’s going on each day; 1 p.m. kids drill programs, where kids will use wooden muskets and learn how to be a soldier in 1759; 2 p.m. large-scale battle re-enactments between British, French and Native forces; and 4 p.m. artillery demonstrations. Please note that in-and-out access to the walled fort is halted 30 minutes before the daily 2 p.m. battles in order to secure safe crowd-control barriers.

FRIDAY, JULY 5

10:30 a.m. Opening Ceremony

Witness the Trooping of the Colors as French and British forces mass to recreate this historic military ceremony.

11:00 a.m. Siege Tour

What makes a siege different from a battle? Learn about the nuts and bolts of 18th century siege warfare on this animated walking tour.

11:30 a.m. Siege Demonstration

What begins as a skirmish between advance elements of both armies ends as a full-blown siege of the fort. Learn about military engineering and watch as British infantrymen engage. French defenders man the outworks and begin their resistance. For the next 90 minutes, British and French soldiers and their Native allies, trade musket shots across the glacis.*

*a gently sloping bank, in particular one that slopes down from a fort, exposing attackers to the defenders' fire.

12:30 p.m. Military Music

Hear a concert by the fifes and drums of both armies and discover the role that music played in 18th century military life.

1:00 p.m. Kids Drill

Here's your chance to join the garrison in defense of the fort. Children (of all ages) can take up wooden muskets and practice the military exercise of the era. (Instruction provided).

2:00 p.m. Battle Reenactment

French forces strike the British siege lines! The fort's defenders launch an impromptu and spirited sortie* against the British.

*an attack made by troops coming out from a position of defense.

3:30 p.m. Native Council

Learn about the fascinating intricacies of frontier diplomacy. Native warriors inside the fort arrange a council with British-allied warriors and ask them to withdraw from the siege.

4:00 p.m. Artillery Demonstration

See the firng of the big guns in the fort's Dauphin Battery.

5:00 p.m. Musket Demonstration

Learn how a flintlock musket is loaded and fired

6:00 p.m. Musket Demonstration

SATURDAY, JULY 6

10:00 a.m. Siege Tour

What makes a siege different from a battle? Learn about the nuts and bolts of 18th century siege warfare on this animated walking tour.

10:30 a.m. Native Council

Discover the fascinating intricacies of frontier diplomacy. Warriors of the Six Nations decide whether to withdraw from the siege.

11:30 a.m. Siege Demonstration

What begins as a skirmish between advance elements of both armies ends as a full-blown siege of the fort. Learn about military engineering and watch as artillery is moved forward and begins to bombard the fort. French defenders man the outworks and begin their resistance. For the next 90 minutes, British and French soldiers and their Native allies, trade musket shots across the glacis.*

*a gently sloping bank, in particular one that slopes down from a fort, exposing attackers to the defenders' fire.

12:30 p.m. Military Music

Hear a concert by the fifes and drums of both armies and discover the role that music played in 18th century military life.

1:00 p.m. Kids Drill

Here's your chance to join the garrison in defense of the fort. Children (of all ages) can take up wooden muskets and practice the military exercise of the era. (Instruction provided).

2:00 p.m. Battle Reenactment

The British make their first attack on the Fort, demonstrating the basics of linear warfare.

2:45 p.m. Siege Tour

What makes a siege different from a battle? Learn about the nuts and bolts of 18th century siege warfare on this animated walking tour.

3:00 p.m. Fur Trading Demonstration

What was the first big business on the Great Lakes? Learn about the dynamics of the fur trade as Native Americans barter with French traders. What kinds of goods are being traded? How valuable are different kinds of furs? How did the trade influence cultures of both Native peoples and Europeans?

4:00 p.m. Artillery Demonstration

See the firing of the big guns in the fort's Dauphin Battery

5:00 p.m. & 6:00 p.m. Musket Demonstration

Learn how a flintlock musket is loaded and fired

SUNDAY, JULY 7

9:30 a.m. Church Call

10:30 a.m. Siege Tour

What makes a siege different from a battle? Learn about the nuts and bolts of 18th century siege warfare on this animated walking tour.

11:00 a.m. Battle of La belle Famille

On July 24, 1759, approximately 800 French soldiers and militia tried to break through British lines to relieve the siege of Fort Niagara. See what happens as they encounter British forces posted south of the fort in this dramatic reenactment of the crucial battle that determined the fate of Fort Niagara.

12:30 p.m. Military Music

Hear a concert by the fifes and drums of both armies and discover the role that music played in 18th century military life.

1:00 p.m. Kids Drill

Here's your chance to join the garrison in defense of the fort. Children (of all ages) can take up wooden muskets and practice the military exercise of the era. (Instruction provided).

2:00 p.m. Battle Reenactment

British forces launch their final assault on the fort in this demonstration that reveals the nature of 18th century linear warfare.

2:30 p.m. Surrender Ceremony

French forces must surrender the fort. Discover what happened on July 25, 1759 as the British move into the fort and end 33 years of French occupation.

3:00, 4:00, 5:00 & 6:00 p.m. Musket Demonstration

The encampment will also feature a special exhibition of paintings by Robert Griffing, dozens of period merchants and artisans, 18th century children’s games, cooking demonstrations, and 18th century medicine.

Food, snacks, drinks and ice cream will be available for sale each day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the log cabin and adjacent food tent.

The fort’s Bachelor Officers’ Quarters and its New Fort Niagara displays (post-Civil War through 1963) will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

The 2019 French and Indian War Encampment is sponsored by Northwest Bank.

Everything is included in the $14 admission price and children ages 5 and under are free. Admission is also free for Old Fort Niagara Association members.

However, please note that new or renewed memberships to the Old Fort Niagara Association will not be processed onsite during the French and Indian War Encampment. Memberships can be purchased online at www.oldfortniagara.org/membership/registration.