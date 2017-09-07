Niagara University Introduces Flexible Housing for Commuting College Students

× Expand Niagara University Commuter Housing

Niagara University completed numerous enhancements to its on-campus living-learning experience during the summer months, the latest of which offers flexible housing options for commuter students.

The new NU BnB program allows students - undergraduate and graduate - to book overnight packages that may include accommodations and breakfast vouchers, depending on the length of stay.

"Living on campus, even for brief periods of time, can really add to the collegiate experience for students and connect them to their classmates in very meaningful ways," said Jason A. Jakubowski, dean of students. "Students may also choose to stay with us for very practical reasons; for example, they may only have classes on a couple, consecutive days each week (such as Monday and Tuesday), or they may wish to avoid a long commute at night or during wintry weather conditions. Whenever they decide they want to move on campus, we'll be more than happy to accommodate them."

Packages start at $40 for a single night and decrease in price based on volume. For instance, a 15-night package costs $450, equating to $30 per night, and also comes with four breakfast vouchers. A 30-night package is $810 ($27 per night) and includes nine meal vouchers.

Several room types are available to suit a variety of needs.

All of Niagara University's residence halls require student identification access and are supervised by trained community advisors.

NU BnB accommodations are reserved on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, please call the Office of Residence Life at 716.286.8566 or visit www.niagara.edu/bnb.

