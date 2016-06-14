Niagara Power Vista Unveils Brand New, High-Tech Experience

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Power Projects Niagara River The New York Power Authority's hydroelectric project in the Niagara River gorge in Lewiston, NY is seen on the right. Canada's hyrdroelectric plant is on the left. The Lewiston-Queenston bridge is in the distance. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Power Player Kiosks Visitors obtain their Power Player cards at futuristic kiosks in the Power Vista's reception center. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Power Player Card “Power Player” cards are personalized tags using radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology, allowing visitors to track the results of their interactive experiences and later relive them on their home computers or smart phones. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Family Interacting Nearly 50 small- and large-screen videos — a tenfold increase — can be seen throughout the newly updated three-level facility. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Power House The Power House helps visitors understand what happens when they flip a switch in their home. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Electric Lab The Electric Lab provides users with the ABCs on electricity and the equipment used for generation and transmission. × 7 of 7 Expand NYPA Hydroelectric Project This view of the NYPA Hydroelectric Project is taken from the Canadian side of the River. The Power Vista is perched atop the far right tower. The large red object is a 50-ton crane used to lift the massive turbines that work below the surface to turn the water into electric power. Prev Next

If you’re a Western New Yorker, odds are you’re very familiar with the sight of millions of gallons of water coming together to form the thundering cascade over Niagara Falls. But, are you aware that all that water is likely the source of the electricity that flows into your home with the flip of a switch — and that of 2.6 million more homes like it?

The Niagara Power Vista, located at 5777 Lewiston Road (Route 104), Lewiston, which sits atop the New York Power Authority’s (NYPA) giant hydroelectric project in the Niagara River gorge, opended in 1963 and has welcomed more than 7 million visitors since then. It tells the story of how the Niagara River is used to generate clean electricity and what it took to build the hydroelectric project, the single largest source of electricity in New York State.

The admission-free Power Vista has just unveiled a complete high-tech makeover, highlighted by cutting-edge interactive computer technologies similar to those at renowned theme parks. The multimillion-dollar upgrades include virtual reality experiences for simulating the operation of the 2,441-megawatt Niagara Power Project in its generation and dispatch of electricity to the power grid.

Upon entering the Power Vista’s reception area, today’s visitors obtain “Power Player” cards — personalized tags using radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology — at futuristic kiosks. These tags allow visitors to track the results of their interactive experiences and later relive them on their home computers or smart phones.

Nearly 50 small- and large-screen videos — a tenfold increase — can be seen throughout the three-level facility. The new media include a 4-D simulator ride, which syncs theater-motion seats with video of the rushing waters of the Niagara River spinning the project’s 1,000-ton turbine-generators to produce and transmit electricity. The presentation is synchronized with special effects that include water mist and blowing wind to signify nature’s role in the generation of hydropower.

The new attractions, which will hold the attention of both kids and adults, include:

Power Up Simulator: Guests are strapped into theater-motion seats for a three-minute video depicting the rushing waters of the Niagara River generating electricity at the Niagara project’s Robert Moses and Lewiston plants for transmission on the power grid. The presentation features physical effects synchronized with the video, including mists of water and wind, signifying nature’s role in the generation of hydropower.

Power for the Future Theater: NYPA’s statewide role in generating and transmitting clean, lower-cost power and focus on new clean energy sources and energy efficiency is told in a refurbished theater featuring a 30-foot wrap-around screen.

The Electric Lab: A great advance over the Power Vista’s previous lab, this exhibit provides users with the ABCs on electricity and the equipment used for generation and transmission.

Tesla vs. Edison: The exhibit draws upon the late 19th century “War of the Currents,” reflecting the competing visions of Nikola Tesla, a proponent of alternating current, and Thomas Edison, of direct current. The titans’ portraits come alive, entering into a mock debate right in front of your eyes.

A digitally based terrain map of the Niagara project and its immediate vicinity: The “MultiTaction” touch table allows visitors to simulate the operation of the Robert Moses Niagara Power Plant, the project’s main generating facility, and the Lewiston Pump Generating Plant, its auxiliary facility. Visitors will match the electricity output of the facility with fluctuating hourly power demand, to simulate what the real-life operators of the hydroelectric project do to coordinate generation with electric load.

Construction Exhibit: Evokes the construction of the Niagara project, with photo murals and five construction videos, bringing the story to life and a sense of the daring of the thousands of construction workers who built the facility, currently the third-largest hydroelectric project in the U.S. Visitors can get photos of themselves hanging — virtually — from the Niagara Gorge wall hundreds of feet above the ground, just as workers did when they were building the project.

Social Media Wall: Visitors can see photos of themselves at the exhibits, which are later viewable on home computers through an RFID “Power Player” card, similar to one used at theme parks.