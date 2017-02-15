National Engineers Week: 7 Days of Activities at Museum of Science

× Expand Engineers Week 2017

The Buffalo Museum of Science will host National Engineers Week from February 19th through 25th. Guests are invited discover the world of engineering during February break with 7-days of family-friendly activities facilitated by local engineers and Museum staff.

Activities throughout the week will include Lego challenges, zipline builds, real-world engineering problem solving and more! Special activities take place from 11am to 2:30pm each day.

For the first time this year, guests will also enjoy celebrating National Girls Engineering Day on Thursday, February 23rd. National Girls Engineering Day is a national event encouraging girls to consider a career in engineering through engineering talks, engaging building opportunities, and design challenges. National Engineers Week activities are included with Museum admission and free for members.

Daily:

- Are you taller than Margaret's Code? Color code our Ozobot and get your picture taken in front of a life-sized Margaret Hamilton.

- Paper Plane Station: Show us what you can construct!

Sunday, February 19th:

- Enjoy over a dozen STEM-related actvities with University at Buffalo Engineering Clubs

Monday, February 20th:

- Pressure Drop / Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions: Demontration on pressure loss in a duct system and the principles of endothermic and exothermic reactions with American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers

- Building with Biology and Nanotechnology Kits

- Jet Pack Build

- Build catapults using house hold materials

Tuesday, February 21st:

- Dive Inspections: Army Corps of Engineers will review engineering and inspecting structures

- Radiological and Chemical Environmental Monitoring Equipment: Army Corps of Engineers Demonstration of radiation and chemical instruments used during environmental investigations

- History of Steel: Understanding our cities past and present in engineeringThe Steel Museum

- Music and Engineering: Museum goers get to use Mixing boards, cpc machine, thermin with NCCC

- History of Peace Bridge: Peace Bridge aerial photos, interactive talks, and tools used in the upkeep of our Peace Bridge

- History of Flight: The Niagara Aerospace Museum will present artifacts from the museum, laptop with tour video, and large model of an X-1 Supersonic

- Builds with Strawbees: The Buffalo Public Library Collections will highlight Buffalo engineers (activity includes table top builds and a few items from their Launch Pad)

- Potential & Kinetic Energy: Propel a golf ball, from a resting position to the top of an incline with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers

- Blue Print Drawing: Review actual blue prints of real buildings in Buffalo, then make your own blue print using authentic materials and tools

- Quadrant Build: Take home an ancient device for measuring, learn the history of a quadrant and build your own

- Water recycling: NYS DOW Female engineers will provide hands-on activities on their day to day lives at DOW

Wednesday, February 22nd:

- STEM activities for all: Engineering for Kids, hands-on activities for multi-aged kids

- Crosswater Digital: A combination of music and engineering

- Wind Wand: Enjoy sound through a simple kinetic machine and practice and take home plans to build your own wind wand

- Chladni Plates: Make sound waves visible

- MacGyver Challenges: Be MacGyver and construct something to save the day or yourself

- Rube Goldberg: Create a complicated contraption to solve a simple problem

Thursday, February 23rd - National Girls Engineering Day:

- Sanitizer Pants: A way to carry your sanitizer so that it is always available with the Invention Convention

- Recycling Workshop: A video and design build on the importance of waste management from female engineers at the NYS DEC

- Squishy Circuits, Snap Circuits: Understanding electricity with conductive play do and LED's and introduction to circuitry through snap circuits with Northrop Grumman

- Lego Robotics: Learn Lego Robotics from a national champion all girl robotics team, Quaker Up!

- Interactive Talk: Female engineer from Praxaire will answer questions about what it's like to be an engineer

- Soldering Badges: Make a light-up soldering badge to take come ($5 materials fee) with Buffalo Lab

- VR and Music: Visitors experience virtual reality and sound equipment with Crosswater Digital

- Code-A-Pillar: Learn code and watch a toy caterpillar move based on how you program it with Fisher Price

- Wetlands and other Aquatic Resources Protection: Learn how the programs work in studying and protecting wetlands, lakes and other aquatic resources with the Army Corps of Engineers

- Make Your Own Electromagnet: Use batteries and wiring to turn a large nail into an electromagnet with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers

Friday, February 24th:

- Water Pumps: Learn about different types of water pumps and have a chance to hand power a few demonstration models with the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers

- Marble Rollercoaster: Design a rollercoaster that a marble can move through with the American Society of Civil Engineers and Engineering Society of Buffalo

- Egg Drop: How will you protect an egg from a drop?

- Lunar Modual Crash Test: Same principle as egg drop but lunar style

- Lego Challenge: Design a lego structure that can move across a zipline

- Rain Gutter Regatta & Foil Boats: Build a boat using simple materials, race down the length of a gutter

- Toasty Clothes: See a dresser with a heater so that your clothes will be warm when you want to wear them with the Invention Convention

- Not Your Average Toys: Come play, build and learn with Roominate, Gears, and Construx…engineering playthings and talk with Merry Constantino, ProductLogic LLC and Miriam Kelley, Invention Convention

Saturday, February 25th:

- Marble Rollercoaster: Design a simple machine using cardboard with the American Society of Civil Engineers and Engineering Society of Buffalo

- Diddley Bow Electric Guitar: Celebrate Guitar with building your very own Diddley Bow Electric (materials fee of $25.00 - pre-registration required)

- Puppet How-To: Puppeteer, David Salley, will guide guests through the creation of their own puppets

- Sliderbench: See a piano bench with a seat that rolls left and right so that you can reach the keys with the Invention Convention

