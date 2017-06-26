"Make It Move" at Buffalo Museum of Science!

× 1 of 2 Expand Make It Move × 2 of 2 Expand Make It Move Kids Prev Next

Design. Build. Test. The Buffalo Museum of Science opens its summer experience, Make It Move, presented by Northrop Grumman, at the Museum (1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo) on Monday, June 26, 2017 running daily through September 4,2017.

Make It Move, presented by Northrop Grumman, invites visitors of all ages to be inventive using simple materials and building skills to make their creations come to life. Build a robot, a catapult, a whirligig— whatever your imagination demands.

How do guests “make it move?” This exhibit will teach engineers-in-the-making the fundamentals of how to design, build, and test systems that move objects using kinetic and potential energy.

DESIGN by learning to balance forces of nature like gravity with structural components like rubber bands.

Bring your design to life by using our fully supplied stations to BUILD your creation.

TEST your creation by putting it through the rigors of our test track, take your work home so you can test it in varied environments, or add it to our Maker Village to inspire other guests.

Activity stations will spark the imagination and give guidance on how to create simple machines using everyday materials.

For more information on Make It Move, presented by Northrop Grumman, or the Buffalo Museum of Science visit www.sciencebuff.org or follow us on social media— facebook.com/buffalomuseumofscience, Instagram and Twitter @buffaloscience.