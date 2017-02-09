M&T Free Farmstead Thursdays

× Expand Bflo Niagara Heritage Village

Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village is honored to announce Free Farmstead Thursdays made possible through funding by M&T Bank. Free Farmstead Thursdays will begin in May of 2017.

Admission is free for all to enjoy and offers visitors access to:

-- Family-friendly educational programming

-- Demonstrations by costumed historic interpreters

-- Guided tours of the historic village and farmstead

-- 20,000 square feet of curated exhibit space

M & T Bank’s financial support of Free Farmstead Thursdays has made this initiative the first of its kind at Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village. It will ensure that quality, immersive history is accessible to visitors of all ages.

Free admission is available to all; no tickets or reservations are required. Hours for Free Farmstead Thursdays are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, May through August. The Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village is located at 3755 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst.

BNHV is a private, 501-c (3) not-for-profit organization. Buffalo Niagara Heritage Village is also an educational institution, chartered by the State of New York, whose mission is to instill, educate and cultivate an informed appreciation of the American past and its impact on current lifestyles, culture and historical development of the Buffalo Niagara Region. For more information, please visit http://bnhv.org.