Lumagination Transforms Botanical Gardens!

× Expand Lumagination 2018

Lumagination is a captivating and interactive exhibit that will transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with light, sound and imagination from January 27 through February 24, 2018. All ages will delight in this amazing and unique event that showcases the incredible architecture and horticulture collection of the Botanical Gardens. New collaborations this year with the Aquarium of Niagara, the Pride Center of Western New York, Autism Services, Inc., the Buffalo Zoo, the University at Buffalo School of Theater and Dance and First Responders will bring an exciting calendar of events to Lumagination 2018.

As guests enter the Main Palm Dome they will be greeted with a dramatic mix of choreographed sound and light including sea creatures projected onto the Dome. Vibrant and colorful oversized coral will give you the feeling you are walking along the sea floor as all types of sea creatures swim above you. Guests will move through each greenhouse to delight in exciting combinations of light, music and interactive fun. The Aquatic Garden and Asian Rainforest will be flooded with unique light combinations, paper jellyfish and an amazing soundscape. The desert room will be saturated with glow in the dark “plankton.”

Lumagination will take visitors on a spectacular walk through the Botanical Gardens to experience creatively themed greenhouses, interactive entertainment and so much more! As guests approach the Botancial Gardens, they will be greeted by illuminated sculptures and ener into a sea of fish to give guests the impression that they are under the sea.

Next on the journey, visitors will be surrounded by sea aliens of all shapes, sizes and colors, and the Wegmans Family Garden will be full of interactive fun for all ages. Next, guests will enter a sea of glass coral sculptures and enjoy their walk on the sea floor full of fun surprises. From here, visitors will enjoy interactive optical rugs of all different seascapes. The next greenhouse will be designed by a talented team of professors, undergraduate students and artists from The University at Buffalo School of Theatre and Dance. They will bring new technology and theatrical design to Lumagination 2018! And finally, to make you feel lighter than air, attendees will be surrounded by bubbles of all colors, sizes and sounds.

A truly unique experience… Lumagination will take place January 27-28, February 1-3, 7-11 and 14-24. Show hours will be 6:00-9:00 pm and until 10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday nights. New collaborations this year will engage new audiences and bring an exciting calendar of events to Lumagination 2018.

January 28 - Family & Member Night in partnership with the Aquarium of Niagara

Aquarium of Niagara Members and Botanical Gardens’ Members receive $2 off admission. Everyone will enjoy added kids activities, touch tank fun and more!

January 31 - Photo Night This night is for professional and amateur photographers only.

February 1 - Pride Night in partnership with the Pride Center of WNY & Happy Hour*

Happy Hours* - February 1, 8, 14, 15, 22 - 4:30-7:30 pm - Join us for drinks and food in a private space with an industrial but intimate feel and colorful lighting. Enjoy food and drinks from Salvatore’s Italian Gardens before attending Lumagination. Happy Hours will be located in the Administration Building next to the Botanical Gardens. Admission to Happy Hour is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Sponsored by: Ciroc Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, Crown Royal

February 2 - Sensory Night in partnership with Autism Services, Inc.

Everyone welcome! We encourage the autism community to enjoy this special evening. ASI’s Asperger’s Group and Self-Advocates will be on hand to discuss the benefits of sensory environments.

February 8 - First Responders Night & Happy Hour*

First Responders with valid ID will be admitted free - sponsored by National Grid

Happy Hours* - February 1, 8, 14, 15, 22 - 4:30-7:30 pm - Join us for drinks and food in a private space with an industrial but intimate feel and colorful lighting. Enjoy food and drinks from Salvatore’s Italian Gardens before attending Lumagination. Happy Hours will be located in the Administration Building next to the Botanical Gardens. Admission to Happy Hour is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Sponsored by: Ciroc Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, Crown Royal

February 11 - Family & Member Night in partnership with the Buffalo Zoo

Zoo Members and Botanical Gardens’ Members receive $2 off admission. Enjoy added kids activities, possible animal appearances and more!

February 14 - Valentine’s Day & Happy Hour*

The first 300 visitors will receive a special Valentine’s Day surprise!

Happy Hours* - February 1, 8, 14, 15, 22 - 4:30-7:30 pm - Join us for drinks and food in a private space with an industrial but intimate feel and colorful lighting. Enjoy food and drinks from Salvatore’s Italian Gardens before attending Lumagination. Happy Hours will be located in the Administration Building next to the Botanical Gardens. Admission to Happy Hour is free and food and drinks will be available for purchase. Sponsored by: Ciroc Vodka, Bulleit Bourbon, Crown Royal

February 16 - UB Night

To celebrate our lighting partnership with the University at Buffalo, current UB students, with ID, will receive $2 off admission.

February 18 - Family & Member Night

Botanical Gardens’ Members receive $2 off admission. Everyone will enjoy added kids activities and more! Dive into fun crafts and activities splashed throughout the colorful conservatory. Sponsored by Wegmans.

Admission doors will open at 6:00 pm each night and admission is $14 for adults, $12 for seniors (62+) and students (13+), $10 for Botanical Gardens’ Members, $6 for kids 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free. Tickets are available online at www.buffalogardens.com and will be throughout the show. Tickets will also be available at the door throughout the show. Botanical Gardens’ guest passes, discounts and coupons are not valid during Lumagination. Cameras and mono pods are welcome every night however, tripods are not permitted. Photographer Night on January 31, from 6:00-9:00 pm, welcomes professional and amateur photographers only, and tripods will be permitted on this night only!

Lumagination is produced by: Luminated Landscapes and is sponsored by: National Grid, Upstate Rebar, Rich’s, Mader Construction, Cobey, Orthodontics of WNY, Chiampou Travis Besaw & Kershner LLP, Ingram Micro, Buffalo Spree, Backyard Party Supply and Star 102.5. Use #Lumagination and @Buffalogardens when posting on social media.

Creative concepts and designs provided by Philip Colorusso and Luminated Landscapes, Inc., located in East Aurora, New York. Luminated Landscapes is a local business that is painting our world with light - www.luminatedlandscapes.com.

For more information, visit the Botanical Gardens’ website at www.buffalogardens.com. Proceeds benefit the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society Inc., a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.