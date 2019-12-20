Lumagination 2020 Will WOW Crowds this Winter at the Botanical Gardens!

× 1 of 2 Expand Lumagination Logo × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Joe Diebold Lumagination Prev Next

Lumagination is a captivating and interactive exhibit that will transform the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens with light, sound and imagination from January 25 through February 29, 2020. Lumagination will delight all ages during this amazing and unique exhibit that showcases the incredible architecture and horticulture collection of the Botanical Gardens.

To kick off Lumagination, a Launch Party will be held on January 24 and special Happy Hours will be held during the run of the exhibit.

This year’s theme of Lumagination is Mysterious Minerals. Visitors will experience the extraordinary facets of Earth and minerals. From simulated salt caves and stalactites to wooden sculptures, balancing stones, geodes and crystals, Lumagination will take visitors on a journey like no other. As visitors take a spectacular walk through the Botanical Gardens, they will experience creatively-themed greenhouses, dramatic and colorful lighting, interactive entertainment and so much more. Lumagination 2020 is part three of a four-part series exploring water, air, earth and fire.

Community collaborations will create several specialty nights during Lumagination this year.

Family Night with the Aquarium of Niagara on January 26 will bring touch tank fun and hands-on activities for kids and families. Aquarium members, with a valid ID, receive Botanical Garden Member pricing on January 26.

Sensory Night on January 29 will be hosted by Autism Services, Inc. and representatives will be on site to talk about the benefits of sensory environments like Lumagination. Everyone is welcome to attend Sensory Night and the autism community is encouraged to enjoy this special evening that includes a special art display.

An Educators’ Night, sponsored by National Grid, on January 31 welcomes educators, with a valid ID, to receive free admission this night. A Hero Night is planned for February 5.

Hero Night welcomes active military, veterans and first responders with valid ID to receive free admission on February 5. Pride Night with the Pride Center of Western New York celebrating the LBGTQ+ community will be held on February 6.

A Family Night with the Albright-Knox Art Gallery will be held on February 9 and will provide an art truck and special hands-on art experiences. Albright-Knox members, with valid ID, receive Botanical Garden Member pricing this night.

On Valentine’s Day, February 14, the first 300 visitors will receive a special surprise at the door

Another Family Night with the Buffalo Audubon Society will be held on February 16. The Buffalo Audubon Society will bring hands-on activities and a few critters to Lumagination for visitors to enjoy. Audubon members with valid ID receive Botanical Garden Member pricing this night.

Lumagination is truly a unique experience. Lumagination will take place January 25-26, January 29-February 1, February 5-9, February 12-22 and February 26-29. Show hours will be 6:00-9:00 pm and until 10:00 pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Admission doors will open at 5:30pm each night, but organizers want to remind exhibit goers that Lumagination is best experienced after the sun sets.

Admission is $15.50 Adults, $14 Seniors (62+), $14 Students (13+ with ID), $7 Kids 3-12 and Kids 2 and under are free for the general public. Botanical Gardens’ Member tickets are $13.50 Adults, $12 Seniors (62+), $12 Students (13+ with ID), $7 Kids 3-12 and Kids 2 and under are free.

Tickets are available online at buffalogardens.com and will also be available at the door throughout the exhibit. Botanical Gardens’ guest passes, discounts and coupons are not valid during Lumagination. Cameras and mono pods are welcome every night, however, tripods are not permitted.