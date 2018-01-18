Library System Announces Winter Reading Challenge

× Expand Stories Can Take You Amazing Places

“Set Out on a Quest for the Ages” is the theme of this year’s community-wide children’s Winter Reading Challenge, which kicked off with Buffalo Sabres hockey defenseman Justin Falk at Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy PS #76. Winter Reading is presented annually by the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries.

Justin Falk, who wears #41, read the locally published book Max Meets the Mayor by Mark Goldman to approximately 60 second graders from Herman Badillo Academy. He was joined by the Library’s owl mascot Reada Book.

Now through Saturday, March 17, readers of all ages are encouraged to join the free Winter Reading Challenge by reading an age appropriate book and then submitting a short book review on the Library System website BUFFLIB.ORG. The more books one reads, the greater the odds of winning a prize. One reader will be randomly selected at each of the 37 Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries in categories for Children/Teens, Classrooms and Adults. Prizes include gift cards, library tote bags and for the grand prize Kindle Fire eReaders.

“Stories can take you to amazing places — even in the dead of winter,” says Library Director Mary Jean Jakubowski. “What we love about reading is that you can transport yourself to somewhere new with each and every book you read!”

“Take Your Class on a Wild Ride” is the theme of the classroom Winter Reading Challenge, and the Adult theme is “Escape on an All-Expenses-Paid Expedition.”

To join the Winter Reading challenge visit BUFFLIB.ORG or stop by any of the Buffalo & Erie County Public Libraries for details. Erie County residents and those who work or go to school in the County can get details about free One Buffalo Community Library cards by calling 716-858-8900.