Kids Day Event Encourages Inclusion for All Ages and Abilities

× 1 of 4 Expand Girl with Bubbles × 2 of 4 Expand Girl Painting × 3 of 4 Expand At the Computer × 4 of 4 Expand Hand Stamp Tattoo Prev Next

Before the summer ends, the Museum of disABILITY History will host Kids Day on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its location, 3826 Main Street, Buffalo, NY. The family-friendly event encourages inclusion for all ages and abilities in the community.

The event includes guest appearances from Justice League of Western New York, princesses from A Dream is a Wish Entertainment and visitors from Buffalo Furries. Activities include: Crafts, free food, face painting and free Museum gallery tours, among other happenings.

Kids Day was created for families and children to get together to have fun, while having the opportunity to also learn about disability history and people with disabilities. Information about programs and services provided by People Inc. and Deaf Access Services will also be available.

Event admission is $3 per person, which includes all activities and food. Registration is encouraged. To register or for more information, call 716-629-3626.

The Museum of disABILITY History, a project of People Inc., is dedicated to the collection, preservation and display of artifacts relating to the history of people with disabilities. The mission is to tell the story of the lives, triumphs, and struggles of people with disabilities as well as society’s reactions. Located in Buffalo, NY, the Museum of disABILITY History offers educational exhibits, programs, publications and activities that expand community awareness.