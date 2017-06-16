Kenan Center "Community Day" Celebrates 50th Anniversary

× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Prev Next

Since the beginning of the year, the Kenan Center in Lockport has been celebrating its 50th anniversary with special events, with the biggest one planned for Saturday, July 8th from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. That day will be a free campus-wide, family-friendly celebration called, “Happy Birthday, Kenan Community Day.”

Special activities are planned for children from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. including a 100 yard dash, arts and crafts, bubble fun, a kid’s photo booth, and storytellers. A decorated Bike, Trike and Wagon Parade will take place at 3:00 p.m. Families are asked to register at 2:30 p.m. prior to the parade at the Kenan Center Arena.

Food vendors include Lloyd’s Taco Truck, Frank Gourmet Hot Dogs, Bad Ash BBQ, Krazy Kones, and The Sweet Hearth, along with the Kenan’s lemonade stand offering fresh-squeezed lemonade.

All activities take place on the grounds of the Kenan Center at 433 Locust Street. Activities will be moved indoors in case on rain. A free shuttle will be available at Lockport High School and the Lockport Board of Education Building. Full schedule and more information can be found on the Community Day page at kenancenter.org.