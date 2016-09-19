Junior Achievement of WNY Brings Tech-Based Career & Financial Literacy Program to Area Students

× 1 of 3 Expand JA Finance Park Screenshot × 2 of 3 Expand JA Finance Park Screenshot × 3 of 3 Expand JA Finance Park United Way Screenshot Prev Next

JA Finance Park Virtual is a unique technology-based Junior Achievement program which empowers middle- and high-school youth to own their future economic success.

JA Finance Park Virtual provides youth with a solid foundation to build effective financial habits, allows for career exploration and the ability to differentiate among abilities, work preferences and values, and builds 21st-century skills, such as technology, critical thinking, problem solving, communication and collaboration.

JA Finance Park Virtual is now beginning its third academic year and has reached over 830 students throughout WNY.

The program begins with intensive in-classroom financial education and career exploration lessons. Students then put their money management skills to the test in the innovative learning environment of Finance Park — a simulated city where students experience the challenges of making real-life financial decisions. Upon entering Finance Park, students are assigned fictional jobs, incomes, families and expenses. They are then faced with real-life financial management decisions concerning housing, transportation, savings, food, entertainment, and more choices they will ultimately be faced with as they enter adulthood. The JA lessons are delivered by the teachers with support of JA volunteers who mentor the students during this financial journey, helping them develop and stick to budgets based on their fictional life situation.

“The experiential financial education provided by the JA Finance Park Virtual program helps students understand the short and long-term impact of educational, financial and life-style decisions,” said Laurie Mahoney, President of Junior Achievement of WNY.

“My classes love JA Finance Park Virtual,” said Albion High School teacher Emily Wemmer. “A couple of kids got to the end of session four and were literally disappointed there wasn’t more. Another boy tried to buy the game as an app for his iPhone.”

“I can't wait to do this program next year. We have had such positive feedback from students and parents about it. We are going to start using it sooner so that the kids can really reap all of its benefits!” said Kari Webster, teacher at St. Mary’s School, 8th grade class.

Delta Air Lines has now become the Presenting Sponsor of JA Finance Park Virtual®.

“Delta is committed to making a true difference in the communities where we live and serve each day,” said Henry Kuykendall, Vice President-New York, for Delta Air Lines. “We are proud to serve Upstate New York in the air, on the ground, and through organizations like Junior Achievement of Western New York. JA is giving young adults a strong foundation for success, and our team is honored to be able to support their important work through these and other efforts.”

Delta partners with 10 JA chapters throughout the U.S. and Latin America.

JA Finance Park Virtual is one more choice in the menu of middle and high school program offerings. Additionally, JA Finance Park Virtual offers classroom volunteer opportunities, as well as sponsorship opportunities on the “storefronts” students will visit in the “virtual” Western New York community. Interested teachers/schools or volunteers, please contact Alycia Ivancie at aivancie@jawny.org. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Lisa Roy at lroy@jawny.org.