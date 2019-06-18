JULY 4-7: Largest Celebration in the History of Buffalo's Waterfront - 12 Magnificent Tall Sailing Ships Visit

× Expand Tall Ship Appledore IV

The largest celebration in the history of the Buffalo waterfront, Basil Port of Call: Buffalo, will kick-off with a dramatic Parade of Sail at 3pm on July 4 as 12 tall ships muster in Lake Erie, move under full sail past the landmark 1833 Buffalo Lighthouse and arrive by 5pm at their docking stations in Canalside, Riverwalk and Erie Basin Marina.

Cannons will punctuate the air along with bagpipers from the Erie County Sheriff’s Irish Pipes and Drums reserve unit, and join The Buffalo Niagara Concert Band, a group of 80 musicians, in salute to a majestic fleet of historic tall ships from harbors throughout the United States, Canada, Spain and the South Pacific.

Find a map which shows the locations of all the ships and the various entertainment venues, etc. here: https://bit.ly/2Iqkv6C

For a 10% discount on tickets (offer expires JUNE 30, 2019), available to WNY Family readers visit:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tall-ships-are-coming-basil-port-of-call-buffalo-tickets-52949437192?discount=WNYFamilyMagazineDiscount

On July 5-7, The Exploration Station Stage in cooperation with Young Audiences of WNY will feature:

• Susan Rozler, join in on canal songs and music

• The Hills Brothers, fun songs celebrating the Canal and NYS

• Annette Daniels Taylor, character storytelling

• Tall Ships Tales with visiting Tall Ships Captains

• Free hands-on activities with the Buffalo History Museum, the Library, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper,

Buffalo Museum of Science, Broadway Theatre Restoration, and Buffalo Audubon Society.

• Learn to play Chess with Chess Master Michael McDuffie.

• Special performance by puppeteer Franklin LaVoie.

On Pierce Lawn and The Ruins entertainment stages at Canalside will feature:

• The Johnson Girls, internationally acclaimed all-woman a capella group performing songs of the sea

• Tom Kastle, world-famous performer and collector of maritime songs and stories

• Geoff Kaufman & Craig Edwards, renowned maritime performers from Mystic Connecticut

• Dave Ruch, Buffalo-based Erie Canal music specialist

• St. Martin de Porres Gospel Choir: Buffalo’s soulful, dynamic singers and musicians, 25 strong

• The New Almanac Singers: Songs, stories and singalongs drawn from American folk music

• Concertina Club of WNY: WNY’s masters of the concertina, an instrument quite uncommon today that was often played on ships and Polish tradition tunes and maritime melodies

• Colored Musicians Club: 4-man combo from Buffalo’s esteemed Jazz club

• Son BoriKua, Latin salsa and traditional rhythms

• The Haudenosuanee Dancers, local Native American dance and music traditions