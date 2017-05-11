× Expand Manufacturing Job

Be Your Own Hero, a 501(c)3 WNY non-profit organization along with local advanced manufacturers come together to host the inaugural “Jobs in Manufacturing: Introducing Students to Profitable Careers” event at Rigidized Metals Corporation, 658 Ohio Street, Buffalo, on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, from 5:00-9:00pm.

This event for students, parents, teachers and the community.

Why go? Students will learn about advanced manufacturing career opportunities and will have a chance to meet with representatives from local industries. Free historical tours of the Grain Silo's provided by Buffalo Tours, Tours inside the Rigidized Metals manufacturing facility. Food, Prizes & much more!

The 2017 Inaugural Be Your Own Hero, "Jobs in Manufacturing" conference will feature speakers, and a variety of top technology exhibitors to create engagement opportunities for students, parents, educators and career counselors in advanced manufacturing.

This is where superintendents, college advisors, guidance counselors and teachers come in! Urging students to pursue an interest in fields which teach the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) skills are taught. So that when that day comes for them to begin their first job in the technical fields - they have the base education for trainers to build upon.

For more information, call 716-626-0070, email info@beyourownherous.org, or visit https://www.beyourownherous.org/online-store/Jobs-in-Manufacturing-individual-tickets-p83618574

BE YOUR OWN HERO (501c3 Non-profit)-Mission Statement: Our goal is to educate and empower students with the knowledge and tools necessary to immediately start a successful and fulfilling career journey after high school and or college graduation.