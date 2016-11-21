Holiday Family Fun Announced at the Botanical Gardens!

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens announced their annual Poinsettia Exhibit, Poinsettias… Expect the Unexpected, a Garden Railway display, a winter art exhibit, Santa’s Workshop and a dollar admission day to celebrate the season. These annual family favorites will take place over the next few months at the Botanical Gardens.

The whole family will enjoy the Botanical Gardens’ annual holiday tradition, Poinsettias… Expect the Unexpected. This cheerful exhibit includes over 1,000 beautiful poinsettias, whimsical holiday decorations and lots of playful surprises. Poinsettias are native to Mexico and are often found in tropical forests. There are over 100 different cultivated varieties of poinsettias that come in a spectrum of colors. A Garden Railway display that is made possible by the Western New York Garden Railway Society will also be part of the family fun. Kids and adults will enjoy Poinsettias… Expect the Unexpected and the Garden Railway display November 25 through January 8 from 10am until 5pm daily.

Students in grades 6-8 from Saint Peter and Paul School in Williamsville will be exhibiting artwork in the Arcangel Gallery located inside the Botanical Gardens. Watercolor, printing, soft and oil pastels are some of the mediums that will be included in their “A Winter in Buffalo” display. This art exhibit will be featured from November 25 through January 15 from 10am until 5pm daily.

Santa Claus is coming to the Botanical Gardens on December 10 from 10 am until 2 pm for Santa’s Workshop. Santa has quite a few places to visit after spending the day surrounded by poinsettias and his friends at the Botanical Gardens. Visits with Santa and holiday themed activities are included with Santa’s Workshop. Photo prints with Santa will also be available for $5 each.

Admission to Poinsettias…Expect the Unexpected, the Garden Railway display, Saint Peter and Paul School’s art exhibit and Santa’s Workshop are all included in Botanical Gardens’ Admission; $9 for adults, $8 for seniors (55+), $8 for students (13+ with ID), $5 for kids 3-12, Garden members and kids 2 and under are always free.

Stop by the Botanical Gardens during the holiday break from school and on December 28 for Dollar Day from 10am-5pm. Admission is only $1 (Garden members and kids 2 and under are always free).

For more information about these exhibits and events, visit www.buffalogardens.com. A friendly reminder, the Botanical Gardens will be closed November 21-24 to create some holiday magic!

The Botanical Gardens Society is a 501(c)(3), not-for-profit organization with a mission to inspire curiosity and connect people to the natural world through its historic living museum.