Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum To Be Presented "Engaging Communities Award" For Its STEM Classes

× 1 of 3 Expand Carousel Tiger A student from Christ the King school admires his simple machines project, which features a moving carousel tiger. × 2 of 3 Expand Stanley Falk Students Students from Stanley G. Falk School proudly display their simple machines projects made during their field trip to the Carrousel Museum. A great take-away project! × 3 of 3 Expand Fletcher Elementary A 4th grade student from Fletcher Elementary gives woodcarving a try during his tour of the Carrousel Museum. Students learn about simple machines and their uses in the factory. Prev Next

The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum is pleased to announce that their Education Director Megan Hahin will be awarded the “Engaging Communities Award" for our "STEM Classes" as part of the Museum Association of New York’s 2018 conference "Visioning Change."

This award recognizes an organization that uses creative methods to engage its community and build new audiences. The Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum has presented STEM based educational classes to the Western New York community, and is flattered to be recognized for their work.

The primary focus of the Carrousel Museum's STEM Clases is to create curriculum, with a STEM focus for on site classroom visits and field trip programs for elementary school students in grades k - 8. For example, the factory building highlights curriculum taught on simple machines. Simple machines were very important to carousel builders, and can be seen throughout the museum. During their tour of the museum students go on a scavenger hunt to find simple machines, and can see their practical application. Their visit ends with a hands-on workshop where students build their own moving carousel animal out of cardboard to take home with them. The other workshops include: sculpting playdough to learn about electrical circuits; playing carnival games and explaining them in terms of Newton’s laws; and building marble run roller coasters to learn about potential and kinetic energy.

This program has been supported by a grant from IMLS which has provided free admission and free bussing for children from local schools, especially those from low income neighborhoods. These students have benefited from carefully planned lessons and activities which connect local history to STEM topics. A University at Buffalo study found that there is a lack of enrichment programs for children in the Western New York community. Educational field trips to the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum have begun to bridge that gap in order to reach and enrich the lives of children in the community.

The official Award Ceremony will take place at 8:00 AM on Monday, April 9, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency Rochester.

For information on the STEM Classes at the Herschell Carrousel Factory Museum contact Megan Hahin at education@carrouselmuseum.org or 716-693-1885.