Help Build A Community Playground on Buffalo's East Side

Universal School, a fully-accredited elementary school of the Islamic-faith tradition, along with Jami Masjid, a local Buffalo mosque, is undertaking an initiative to build a playground on the east side of Buffalo at the corner of Genesee and Forman Streets.

This community is in desperate need of a fun place for kids to safely play. The only local park within one mile requires major updating and repairs to be comparable to the recreations that are offered to the suburban areas within WNY. Universal and Jami have taken it upon themselves to make the improvements they wish to see in their community.

They are contracting Landscape Structures to design and build this state-of-the-art playground with the latest innovations in mind. To fund the project, they decided to give the community at-large an opportunity to invest in their neighborhood through a web-based crowd-funding campaign.

They have partnered with True Intent Productions to develop a campaign video, and the campaign went live on the evening of Thursday, March 23rd, 2017. Over the course of one weekend, they managed to raise over $43,000 in donations from over 180 private donors who believe in the efforts of the school and the community.

The total goal is to raise $80,000. They believe that these funds will secure an ideal play area for the neighborhood children. Together, with the hard work of the community and good grace, they anticipate starting and completing this project in time for the community to enjoy this summer.