Golden Mummies of Egypt Coming to Buffalo Museum of Science

The Buffalo Museum of Science has announced that Golden Mummies of Egypt, a world-class touring exhibition of Egyptological treasures, will launch an international tour with its first stop and U.S. premiere scheduled for Buffalo. M&T Bank helped make the Buffalo engagement possible by signing on as the presenting sponsor.

Golden Mummies of Egypt opens February 8, 2020, at the Buffalo Museum of Science. Presale tickets will be available at sciencebuff.org on December 2, just in time for the holidays.

Glittering gold and mysterious mummies are among Ancient Egypt’s most enduring attractions. For the first time, Manchester Museum, part of The University of Manchester in the U.K., is launching an international tour to share highlights of its rich Egyptian collection with the world.

Golden Mummies of Egypt examines hopes and fears about the afterlife when Egypt was part of the Greek and Roman worlds (c. 300 BC-200 AD). Wealthy members of this multicultural society still hoped for their dead to be transformed by the expensive process of mummification. By being covered in gold, the deceased might imitate the eternal radiance of the gods themselves.

“Using our superb collection from Graeco-Roman Egypt, the exhibition is a wonderful chance to question why the Greeks and Romans were so fascinated with the Egyptian way of death, and why we are still spellbound today,” says Dr. Campbell Price, Exhibition Curator and Curator of Egypt and Sudan at Manchester Museum, part of The University of Manchester.

“The people of Western New York deserve world-class science and cultural experiences, and we are honored and excited to be the debuting venue for this rich and fascinating touring exhibition,” says Buffalo Museum of Science president and CEO, Marisa Wigglesworth. “We’re grateful for the generous support of our longtime partner M&T Bank for their help in bringing this experience to Buffalo.”

“We’re thrilled to make this unique cultural experience accessible to our customers and the community,” said Joe Lombardo, M&T Bank senior vice president of consumer banking and Buffalo Museum of Science board member. “The arts have the power to connect people and help local economies thrive, which is why we invest deeply in our local cultural institutions.”

In partnership with Nomad Exhibitions, the tour consists of over 100 key objects from the Manchester Museum collection, including eight mummies, as well as masks, coffins, jewelry and sculpture. Blending Egyptian, Roman and Greek imagery, the strikingly lifelike painted mummy portraits are among the most haunting images from the Ancient World. Examining the meanings of these objects for their original viewers, the exhibition reflects on the diverse influences of identity formation.

The University of Manchester has led research on Egyptian mummies for over a century, having acquired thousands of objects from archaeological excavations. The exhibition’s innovative visualization technology brings CT scans to life, but also questions why we are fascinated by mummies, what they might tell us about ourselves and the colonial context of their acquisition.