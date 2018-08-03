Girl Scouts of Western New York Launches New Girl Scout Difference Campaign

× Expand The Girl Scout Difference

The Girl Scout Difference Campaign unleashes the power of the G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader)™ and shows why Girl Scouts is the best leadership development experience for girls in the world —one that is designed with, by, and for girls. This special Girl Scout awareness and recruitment campaign runs from August 1 – November 30th, 2018 in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties.

This Girl Scout Difference Campaign raises the voices of local Girl Scouts and female professionals about the difference Girl Scouts makes in the lives of girls, women, and the whole family and will be featured on local TV & radio stations, print, and social media.

During the campaign girls and adult volunteers can join Girl Scouts; current/alumnae members and the general public will share how Girl Scouts has made a difference in their life or the life of someone they care about with quotes and photos on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn using the hashtag #GirlScoutDifference or by commenting on the GSWNY Wordpress Blog!

The Girl Scout Difference Campaign videos can be viewed at gswny.org and feature:

Alanna Sands , Girl Scout Cadette

, Girl Scout Cadette Maria Santos , Girl Scout Ambassador

, Girl Scout Ambassador Karolynn Shaw , Girl Scout Junior

, Girl Scout Junior Judith Cranston , CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY)

, CEO of Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) Nina Heard , Community Relations Manager, GM Tonawanda Engine

, Community Relations Manager, GM Tonawanda Engine Dr. Virginia Horvath , President, SUNY Fredonia

, President, SUNY Fredonia Deborah Hughes , CEO, Susan B. Anthony House

, CEO, Susan B. Anthony House Jennifer Parker, President, Jackson Parker Communications

Sure there are plenty of other great programs around for girls, but only Girl Scouts has the time-tested methods and research-backed programming that help girls take the lead—in their own lives and in the world. “Girl Scouts is important because you can learn how to do a lot of things; I personally learned how to speak English the best I ever could said,” Maria Santos, Girl Scout Ambassador. “When I first came here, I had no clue how to say anything, but I made friends and they taught me and I have teachers to help me when I struggled and right now I’m going to college and I did it. I learned it.”

Girl Scouts takes the potential of girls, combines it with robust skill-building programming, and adds caring adult mentors and strong female role models

Whether she’s building a robotic arm, setting goals for her cookie business, building a shelter in the backcountry to earn her Girl Scout Gold Award, or packing for her first hike at camp, a Girl Scout has an exciting array of choices to suit her interests at every age.

Girl Scouts is proven to help girls thrive in five key ways as they:

1. Develop a strong sense of self;

2. Seek challenges and learn from setbacks;

3. Display positive values;

4. Form and maintain healthy relationships; and 5. Identify and solve problems in the community.

Girl Scouts aims to inspire girls to be leaders in their own lives by building the courage, confidence, and character to raise their voices and be advocates for the issues and ideas important to them. At Girl Scouts, “Can I?” quickly turns into “I will!” as girls transform their ideas into action, turn their questions into adventure, and grow their confidence through practice. With millions of other G.I.R.L.s across the Girl Scout movement to cheer them on every step of the way, there’s no limit to what they can — and will — accomplish.

Girl-led, expert-approved, and volunteer-supported, Girl Scouts helps girls discover their strengths and change the world. Discover the difference Girl Scouts will make and register as a girl member or adult volunteer visit gswny.org or call 1.888.837.6410.

About Girl Scouts of Western New York

Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) serves nearly 15,000 girls and 7,000 adult volunteers across the GSWNY jurisdiction, including Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The council’s administrative service centers are located in Batavia, Buffalo, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, and Rochester. Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, girls discover their personal best and prepare for a positive future, connect with others in an increasingly diverse world and take action to solve problems and improve their communities.