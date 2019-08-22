Girl Scouts Launches A New Series of Programs

× 1 of 4 Expand Girl Scouts on High Rope Elements × 2 of 4 Expand STEM Activities × 3 of 4 Expand Girl Scouts Robotics × 4 of 4 Expand Scouts Studying Prev Next

Girl Scouts of Western New York has announced a host of over 200 exciting programs including 42 new badges just in time for the fall and back to school season. With a new series of programs in high adventure in the outdoors, coding, space science, and more, there is no shortage of exciting all-girl, girl-led adventures for girls in grades K–12.

At Girl Scouts, girls get to lead their own adventure and team up with other girls in an all-girl environment to choose the exciting, hands-on activities that interest them most in important skill areas like Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM), Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship and these skills are transferable as they grow from young women to thriving adults.

The new programs enhance the organization’s existing girl-led programming, offering girls everything from adventuring in the snow or mountains to learning how to use coding to solve problems they care about. Girl Scout programming has long promoted independent decision making, which helps girls develop agency, challenge themselves to move beyond their comfort zones, and build confidence in their leadership abilities.

Among the 42 new offerings are Outdoor High Adventure badges that feature, for the first time in Girl Scouts’ history, two distinct activity options, letting girls choose how they want to earn each badge. Giving girls choices is important for developing their sense of self, their own voice, and gender equality — research from the World Bank Group shows that increasing women’s agency and decision-making abilities is key to improving their lives, communities, and the world. And research shows that Girl Scouts are more likely than other girls to take an active role in decision making (80% vs. 51%).

An additional bonus to Girl Scout programs is the Sage Tuition Rewards program where Girl Scouts can earn 2,500, and Co-Troop Leaders and Service Unit Managers can earn 3,500 Tuition Rewards Points each year when they renew their Girl Scout membership during the Spring Renewal campaign. Tuition Rewards Points are similar to frequent flyer points. Each point is equivalent to $1 in guaranteed Tuition/Scholarship at 400 participating colleges and universities.

Sure there are plenty of other great programs around for girls, but only Girl Scouts has the time-tested methods and research-backed programming that help girls take the lead—in their own lives and in the world. The proof is in the results including 70% of today’s women senators, 100% of women Secretaries of States, 80% of female tech leaders, and 90% of female astronauts who have flown in space in the U.S. were all Girl Scouts.

To learn more about Girl Scout programs, girl membership, and adult volunteering visit: www.gswny.org or call 1-888-837-6410.

About Girl Scouts of Western New York

Girl Scouts of Western New York (GSWNY) serves nearly 15,000 girls and over 6,000 adult volunteers across the GSWNY jurisdiction, including Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans and Wyoming counties. The council’s administrative service centers are located in Batavia, Buffalo, Jamestown, Lockport, Niagara Falls, and Rochester.

Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. Through the Girl Scout Leadership Experience, girls discover their personal best and prepare for a positive future, connect with others in an increasingly diverse world and take action to solve problems and improve their communities.