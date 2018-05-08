FREE Community Playgroup Offered in Town of Tonawanda

× Expand Augustana Little Boy

Children and their caregivers are invited to be part of Augustana's community Play Group on Fridays this summer, from 10:00am to 11:30am from June 22 - August 10.

Play Group is FREE and includes stories, songs, snacks and playtime. It is held indoors in the lower level hall. You can attend any or all days, and preregistration is not required. It is designed for children ages 0-5, and older siblings are welcome.

Augustana is located at 3143 Eggert Road near Colvin (at Rockland) in the Town of Tonawanda. Contact the church with questions by calling 716-832-7520 or emailing augustchurch@yahoo.com.