Fall in Love with Buffalo's Reading Park!

× Expand Buffalo's Reading Park

You are invited to Fall in Love with Buffalo’s New Reading Park at a FREE event, Sunday, October 28, 2018, from 12:30pm to 5pm, outside of the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo. The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library came up with the idea of the small park as a way to bring the library outside through landscaping, seating areas and a stage for events and performances.

To officially introduce this newly re-purposed space to the community, there will be free family entertainment & activities for everyone:

- Hip Hop dancers Differential Flava Crew

- Hula hoop master Benjamin Berry

- Family performers The Hill Brothers

- Award winning singer/guitarist Kevin McCarthy

- Children’s petting zoo from Jeffers Farm

- Performance poets from Just Buffalo Literary Center

- Latin beat musicians Son Boricua

- R&B from Taylor Made Jazz

Buffalo’s Reading Park is a partnership between the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Place Inc., Just Buffalo Literary Center, WNY Book Arts Center, Visit Buffalo Niagara, Plurality Press, Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the University at Buffalo School of Architecture & Planning, in cooperation with Erie County