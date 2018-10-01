Fall in Love with Buffalo's Reading Park!

Buffalo's Reading Park
You are invited to Fall in Love with Buffalo’s New Reading Park at a FREE event, Sunday, October 28, 2018, from 12:30pm to 5pm, outside of the Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo. The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library came up with the idea of the small park as a way to bring the library outside through landscaping, seating areas and a stage for events and performances.
To officially introduce this newly re-purposed space to the community, there will be free family entertainment & activities for everyone:
- Hip Hop dancers Differential Flava Crew
- Hula hoop master Benjamin Berry
- Family performers The Hill Brothers
- Award winning singer/guitarist Kevin McCarthy
- Children’s petting zoo from Jeffers Farm
- Performance poets from Just Buffalo Literary Center
- Latin beat musicians Son Boricua
- R&B from Taylor Made Jazz
Buffalo’s Reading Park is a partnership between the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, the City of Buffalo, Buffalo Place Inc., Just Buffalo Literary Center, WNY Book Arts Center, Visit Buffalo Niagara, Plurality Press, Albright-Knox Art Gallery and the University at Buffalo School of Architecture & Planning, in cooperation with Erie County