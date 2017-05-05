Community Service Award Goes to WNY Family!

× Expand Special Needs Collage

Western New York Family Magazine, the exclusive parenting publication for the Buffalo/Niagara region, is proud to be named the recipient of the Community Service Award at this year’s Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day Conference.

The 29th annual awards ceremony will take place on May 18, 2017 at the Niagara Falls Conference and Events Center from 12:15pm to 1:30pm.

The Community Service Award is given by the Developmental Disabilities Awareness Day Committee and honors an individual or group working in the community that has gone the “extra mile” to help enrich the lives of people with developmental disabilities.

Nominated by People Inc., Western New York Family Magazine is being recognized for its superior and informative content for parents who have children with Special Needs. Each April, Western New York Family publishes a special section entitled “The Special Needs Child: Unlocking Their Full Potential”. First published in 2006, the section includes editorial content that is meant to be “pulled-out” from the magazine’s centerfold and saved as a resource, and is supported by advertisers who provide services needed by the Special Needs community. The section was immediately embraced by readers upon publication and continues to be a widely consulted resource.

In January 2017, Western New York Family Magazine launched a new monthly column, “Special Needs,” to serve as a monthly complement to the April pull-out section. These are articles written by freelance writers who are raising children with special needs themselves, sharing insights about their challenges and joys. Column topics include: Seven Habits of Highly Effective Parents of Children with Special Needs, The Misunderstood Child: Sensory Processing 101 and The First Seven Things to do Once Your Child Receives a Diagnosis.

Now in its 34th year of publication, Western New York Family Magazine continues to be local parents’ #1 FREE source for topical parenting information and for local family event information, in print and online at www.wnyfamilymagazine.com. It can be found at over 300 locations in Erie and Niagara Counties and reaches over 53,000 readers monthly.