Collect Unwanted Electronics To Benefit Camp Good Days

Businesses and organizations in the Buffalo area are encouraged to sign up to collect electronics from their employees, friends and family members for a one week period during the month of May, 2019. Sunnking will provide boxes to collect electronics and will pick them up for free! For every pound of electronics that Sunnking recycles from your business or organnization, a monetary donation will be made to Camp Good Days. Since the program began in 2010, over 4 million lbs. of electronics were collected and recycled, resulting in over $87,000 donated to CGD on behalf of Sunnking!!

Visit http://sunnking.com/business/e-scrap-for-camp/ for details. Deadline to register is April 19, 2019.