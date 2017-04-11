Celebrating Week of The Young Child: April 24-28

× Expand Young Kids

Over 15 separate free events for children will take place throughout the week of April 24-28 celebrating Week of the Young Child (WOYC) hosted by Child Care Resource Network. All events are open to the public and will be in various localities throughout Western New York. WOYC 2017 will conclude with two book readings by local legislators, Senator Kennedy and Assemblymember Walter.

Events will take place at gyms, community centers, music schools, and libraries in the towns and cities of: Tonawanda, Buffalo, Getzville, Amherst, West Seneca, Williamsville, and Derby. Parents, families, and child care programs are encouraged to sign up for events ahead of time.

“In years past, we’ve held events mostly at libraries. This year we really focused on rounding out our events, including free open play sessions for children of all abilities at a fully-inclusive facility,” said Jodi Schwegler, Director of Community Impact at Child Care Resource Network. “The focus of the week is that everyone and anyone can enjoy these events as they are free to the public. We’re also thrilled that two local legislators, Senator Kennedy and Assemblymember Walter, will be reading books to children on Friday.”

For a full list of events, locations, dates, times, and registration info, visit our website at http://wnychildren.org/WOYC17. WOYC is a national celebration of early learning, young children, their teachers, and families hosted by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC). These events are made possible through partnership with Association for the Education of Young Children of Western New York (AEYC of WNY).