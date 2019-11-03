Buffalo Zoo Presents Polar Bear Days and "Zoo Lights"

× Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Polar Bears at the Buffalo Zoo

As the temperature goes down so will the admission prices at the Buffalo Zoo. Polar Bear Days begin at the Buffalo Zoo on November 1 and admission is just $8.95 per person.

Polar Bear Days is a long-standing tradition at the Buffalo Zoo which normally starts every January through the end of February. This year, the Zoo is starting the offer earlier to encourage guests to enjoy the Zoo year-round.

"The cooler months are truly a great time to visit the Zoo,” said Norah Fletchall, the Zoo’s President and CEO, adding, “We encourage everyone to take advantage of this great deal and come say hello to some of their favorite wintertime animals, like Luna and Sakari our polar bears."

In addition to Polar Bear Days, guests won’t want to miss Zoo Lights at the Buffalo Zoo. A brand new event and community holiday celebration, Zoo Lights will feature dazzling holiday light displays, warm winter treats, musical performances, opportunities to visit with Santa and much more!

Zoo Lights kicks off on Saturday, November 30 and will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until December 29 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. The cost to attend is $10 per adult and $5 per child. Children 23 months and under are free. Tickets can be purchased online at buffalozoo.org or at the door.

“Everyone should know the Zoo is the place to be in the winter,” said Fletchall “This is something new for us, and we can’t wait for the Western New York Community to see the Zoo illuminated.”

Polar Bear Days will run from November 1, 2019, until February 27, 2020. The Zoo’s admission gates are open from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm with Zoo grounds closing at 5:00 pm.

For more information about the Buffalo Zoo, please call (716) 837-3900.