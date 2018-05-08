Buffalo Zoo Bids Farewell To Two M&T Rainforest Animals

× 1 of 2 Expand Nico the Ocelot × 2 of 2 Expand Delilah the Anteater Prev Next

Last week the Buffalo Zoo said goodbye to Delilah the four-year-old giant anteater and later this week Nico, the Zoos’ one-year-old ocelot will depart as well.

Delilah, who came to Buffalo in 2015 from the Palm Beach Zoo in West Palm Beach, FL, left for the Roger Williams Park Zoo in Providence, RI. Nico, who was born at the Buffalo Zoo on November 17, 2016, will be headed this week to the Hutchinson Zoo in Hutchinson, KS.

Both moves are part of a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s (AZA) Species Survival Plan (SSP). The goal of all SSPs is to help ensure the survival of selected species in zoos and aquariums, most of which are threatened or endangered.

“We are proud to participate in SSP programs with so many species here at the Buffalo Zoo,” said Chief Conservation Officer, Tiffany Vanderwerf, Both Nico and Delilah’s genetics are very valuable to their respected populations, so it is important that AZA zoos work together to keep these species alive.”

While the Buffalo Zoo is sad to see these two animals leave, Zoo staff is confident and optimistic about the future: “We have been quite successful in the past with ocelot breeding,” said Vanderwerf. “Ayla and Pedro, our breeding pair, have produced multiple offspring.”

The Buffalo Zoo is also looking to bring a new female giant anteater to become a companion for the Zoo’s current male Haji.

