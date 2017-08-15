× Expand Buffalo Summer Youth Arts

Buffalo Arts Studio announces a partnership with ten cultural and community organizations that provide summer youth programming in the arts. The Buffalo Summer Youth Arts Celebration will showcase visual, performing and literary works of art produced at local sites over the summer of 2017.

This special event will celebrate the hundreds of young women and men in Buffalo who elected to spend their summer engaged in creative and productive practices. The evening will include a variety of artworks and live performances and well as complimentary refreshments. This event is part of M&T Bank’s Fourth Friday at the Tri-Main Center and is free and open to the public.

Artpark’s Art Campers will be displaying murals inspired by the work of local artist Chuck

Tingley. The Buffalo Center for Arts and Technology students will present digital media, fine arts and musical performances. RadioArts and Mural Mania are collaborations between Buffalo Public Schools and Buffalo Arts Studio. These programs, offered through Buffalo Public Schools Summer School for the Arts, provide youth the opportunity to create public art alongside working artists. It also included learning skills such as sound mixing, podcast creation, interviewing, and website maintenance. Visitors will hear and see how the students documented their experiences in creating public art.

Just Buffalo Literary Center youth ambassadors will present a reading performance as well as handmade books, chapbook collections, & zines. Students from Locust Street Neighborhood Art Classes, Inc. will display their own creative visual expression as realized through a variety of experimental media. Neglia Ballet student dancers will demonstrate the strength and beauty in barre work. Parkside Community Association campers will exhibit Nick Cave inspired sound suits, Spirit Animal birchwood drawings, Plein Air paintings, as well as ceramics, papier-mâché and other three-dimensional works. Squeaky Wheel Film and Media Art Center participants will feature media produced during classes including Video Art, Stop Frame Animation, Experimental Sound, and Digital Collage. Area youth who worked with the Foundry learned to weld and will showcase their metal work. Young Audiences of Western New York’s ArtWorks participants letter-press prints, bubble print books, and “Imagine Me” journals.

Buffalo Arts Studio is a not-for-profit arts organization whose mission is to provide affordable studio space and regular public exposure for regional, national, and international artists through exhibitions, while also enriching the community with art classes, mural programs, and public art. Exhibitions, public art projects, and classes help the studio serve as a cultural center. Buffalo Arts Studio is located on the 5th floor of the Tri-Main building, 2495 Main Street, Suite 500, Buffalo, NY 14214. The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. For further information, please contact Shirley Verrico, Curator, at shirley@buffaloartsstudio.org.

Buffalo Arts Studio receives major support from the Cameron and Jane Baird Foundation, Erie County Cultural Funding, M&T Bank, and New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. The Mural Mania/Art of Labor Mural and Public Art Training program is made possible with support from Buffalo Arts Studio, Buffalo Public Schools, Open Buffalo, Coalition of Economic Justice, Area Labor Federation of Western New York, Peace Education Fund, International Union of Painters and Allied Trades, Arts Services Initiative of Western New York, and Buffalo Teachers Federation.