BPO Makes Film Magic with Harry Potter Film Concert Series

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Shea’s Performing Arts Center announced today a collaboration to present Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert on Thursday, February 21, 2019 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series.

The concert will feature the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and take place at the original “Wonder Theatre” that opened in 1926 as a movie palace. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra perform John Williams’ unforgettable score live.

Ticket sales begin Friday, November 16, 2018 at 10:00AM via www.Sheas.org or by calling at 800-345-7000.

CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a new global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films, in 2016. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert in June 2016, more than half a million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over six-hundred performances across more than 38 countries worldwide through 2018.

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling ‘live’ chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event.”

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, “Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World.”

For more information on the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, please visit

www.harrypotterinconcert.com.