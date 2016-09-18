Botanical Gardens' Photo Contest Open to All Ages

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Hibiscus × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Cactus × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Glenn Clark Orchids Prev Next

All entered photos will be considered for the following two awards and photos submitted in each age range will be considered for several different creative award categories. Photos must be submitted by December 31, 2016.

The first award is the President’s Pick. Chosen by President/CEO Dave Swarts, he considers every photo entered, regardless of age category.

“I look forward to seeing the remarkable photo submissions from all ages and choosing only one is a challenge,” said Swarts.

The second award will also consider all entries. The Cover of the Gardens’ Next Newsletter is a great honor as the winner’s photo will be featured on the cover of the Spring edition. The Botanical Gardens produces over 20,000 copies of this edition, mails it to over 4,000 homes and each visitor who enters the Botanical Gardens will be handed a copy.

A winner from each age range will be chosen from the following categories:

Best Use of Shadows and Light;

Most Unusual Vantage Point;

Best Use of Color

Best Use of Macro Photography

and, for the first time — Best Selfie at the Botanical Gardens.

When photographing for the Best Use of Shadows and Light category, photographers should keep in mind the tremendous amount of natural light in the greenhouses. Natural light can create amazing shadows that can turn an ordinary picture into a complex shot. Some patience is needed in this category as every shot will be unique depending on how the light falls.

Distort reality in the Most Unusual Vantage Point category. Participants are encouraged to think outside of the box to create a one of a kind photo by playing with different dimensions.

The Botanical Gardens offers an enormous variety of plants and flowers in a huge spectrum of colors. Participants are encouraged to find these unique color combinations for the Best Use of Color category.

The Best Use of Macro Photography is a popular category returning to the contest this year. Participants are encouraged to get extreme close up shots to create a very detailed picture. Macro Photography offers a view of details such as texture, color, and shape that could easily be missed by standard photography.

Contributors are encouraged to get playful and creative with the all new category, Best Selfie at the Botanical Gardens. Become part of the lush background and create the unexpected. The Botanical Gardens offers unique opportunities where the perfect selfie can be taken, so participants are encouraged to have fun with this category!

The first entry is free for Botanical Garden members and each additional entry will be $6. Each entry for the general public will be $8. The age range categories are broken up into the following: Adults (ages 18 and older), Teens (ages 12 to 17), and Youth (under the age of 12). All photos should be submitted via email at events@buffalogardens.com by December 31, 2016. For more information and for an entry form visit www.buffalogardens.com.

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Society, Inc. is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing appreciation for and knowledge of plant life and its connection to people and cultures through its documented living plant collection, historic conservatory, education, research and exhibits.