Barnes & Noble's "Kids' Book Hangout"

Barnes & Noble, Inc., the world’s largest retail bookseller, has announced its second “Kids’ Book Hangout,” a nationwide program for young readers grades 1-6 to discover and talk about books while playing fun games and activities.

The first Kids’ Book Hangout brought out over 10,000 kids to stores around the country, and Barnes & Noble will host another afternoon of reading, play, and book-related giveaways, while supplies last, on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at 2pm.

“Our first Barnes & Noble Kids’ Book Hangout was a great success, and we can’t wait to bring young readers back to our stores around the country to explore more stories, genres, and characters,” said Stephanie Fryling, Vice President of Merchandising, Children’s Books. “This Hangout has something for kids of all interests, with graphic novels and books about friendship, adventure, and mystery.”

For its second Kids’ Book Hangout, Barnes & Noble will feature five of the hottest kids’ titles. These five titles will be 20% off in stores and online all day on October 20. Kids do not need to have read the featured books to participate. The titles are:

During the Kids’ Book Hangout, booksellers will host activities related to the books, as well as give participants book-related giveaways including exclusive bookmarks, collectible pins, and advance copies of highly-anticipated books, while supplies last.

As a special online feature, Barnes & Noble has also partnered with DOGObooks, where kids can discuss, rate, and review the selected titles. Kids and parents can visit the Kids’ Book Hangout page at DOGObooks.com to participate.

Barnes & Noble hosts the Kids’ Book Hangout seasonally, adding to the Company’s other offerings for young readers, including weekly nationwide Storytimes, and the Barnes & Noble Kids’ Club.

For more information and to sign up for the Kids’ Book Hangout, customers can visit bn.com/bnhangout, as well as join the conversation on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Snapchat (bnsnaps) and Facebook, using the hashtag, #BNHangout.