Artpark Welcomes Summer!

Artpark celebrates the beginning of summer on June 17th transforming the park grounds and the Mainstage Theater with a Summer Solstice celebration that will run from noon through midnight.

The day begins with the 7th annual Fairy House Festival returning with the popular Fairy House Tour designed and constructed by artists, community groups, schools, families and individuals. The afternoon will feature a creative collection of art activities, potion making, and the opportunity to build your own small ‘fairy dwelling’ in the Artpark woods (Noon-4:00pm).

The Festival continues through the afternoon with live music by Slyboots, spoken word artists, dancers, aerialists, and more performances. Patrons will be able to mix, mingle, and wander the park’s lush grounds, all while being transported to a magical world, celebrating the Summer Solstice.

At 6:30pm, guests will be led by a joyous parade into Artpark’s Mainstage Theater to experience the grand spectacle that is Lehrer Dance (7:00pm), Buffalo’s very own internationally touring professional dance company. Lehrer Dance will keep the audience on the edge of their seats with their world renowned repertoire, embodying their trademark fusion of athleticism, artistry, and accessibility. Experience first-hand why Dance Magazine says - “Lehrer Dance took the house not so much by storm as by quantum physics. Jon Lehrer’s strikingly original choreography transformed the stage into an energy field of super-charged particles.”

Immediately following Lehrer Dance, as we say goodbye to the sun, an after party with live music by Slyboots and libations will take place on the Artpark Theater Terrace, culminating in the late night’s Solstice celebration of summer’s beginning. Then, for the especially devoted Solstice fans still seeking more, a lantern-led moon dance into the woods begins at 11:30pm-midnight.

The Summer Solstice Festival is created and directed by Kate LoConti and Jon Lehrer, two of Western New York’s most esteemed and innovative artists in their respective fields of professional theatre and dance.

Schedule

4:00pm 7th Annual Fairy House Festival (outdoors in Artpark Lower Park)

4:00pm-7:00pm Summer Solstice celebration (outdoors in Emerald Grove)

7:00pm-8:30pm Lehrer Dance (Mainstage Theater)

8:30pm-Midnight Sunset to midnight after-party (Theater terrace and Artpark woods)

Tickets & Day Passes

$10 ticket (Fairy House Festival & Summer Solstice Celebration, Noon- 7:00pm)

$15 ticket (Lehrer Dance performance & after-party, 7:00pm-midnight)

$20 Day Pass (Admission to Festival and all performances & events, good Noon-midnight)

Festival tickets and Day Passes are available online at tickets.com and artpark.net, by phone at 1-888-223-6000, at the Artpark Box Office and day of the Festival.