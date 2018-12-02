Aquarium of Niagara Welcomes Rescued Seal "Lumiere"

× 1 of 4 Expand Lumiere Full Body Shot × 2 of 4 Expand Lumiere Close Up × 3 of 4 Expand Lumiere with Toy × 4 of 4 Expand Lumiere with Ball Prev Next

A new rescued seal has arrived at the Aquarium of Niagara. The Aquarium is happy to welcome “Lumiere,” a rescued male harbor seal from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center in Laguna Beach, CA.

Lumiere was rescued on April 6, 2017 after he was found dehydrated and malnourished at just 1 month old. After months of rehabilitation, Lumiere still did not forage or eat fish easily. As a result of his abnormal eating and swallowing behaviors the US government deemed Lumiere non-releasable and the Aquarium was chosen as his home.

“The number of seals and sea lions that are stranding on our coastlines is very alarming," said Gary Siddall, Executive Director. “Our organization has committed itself to providing critical care and housing to animals when they are not able to survive on their own.”

“Building trusting relationships with all of our animals is essential to providing the highest quality care for them." says Richelle Swem, Curator of Animal Care. “Lumiere has been doing well during his adjustment time here at the aquarium. One of the biggest changes for him is the socialization with the other five seals and his environment. He has a very curious and playful demeanor with our staff and other animals.”

Lumiere is currently on exhibit in Rescue Harbor with the Aquarium’s other rescued seals and everyone is invited to come out and visit the newest member of the Aquarium’s forever family.

The Aquarium is handicap accessible and open daily at 9:00am year around, except for Christmas and Thanksgiving. Learn more at http://www.aquariumofniagara.org