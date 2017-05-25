Another Great Summer of "Family FUN Thursdays"

× Expand Family Fun Thursdays Overview Image

Western New York Family Magazine is proud to once again partner with Canalside to present “Family FUN Thursdays,” a series of entertaining, FREE summer events for the entire family. Events will take place from 11am – 1:00pm each Thursday from June 22nd through August 31st on the Great Lawn at Canalside.

From dance performances and musical entertainment to gymnastics and arts & crafts, there’s something for everyone at “Family FUN Thursdays.” Dansations School of Dance & Acrobatics kicks off our season on June 22nd! Bring your favorite stuffed friend for a Teddy Bear Parade. Then enjoy fun-filled dance and exercise activities that will delight kids ages 2-5. Monkey See, Monkey Do Children’s Bookstore will also join us on June 22nd to provide a hands-on craft and story time. And kids will be very excited for a chance to meet our special surprise guest… Snow White!

On June 29th, join Academy of Theatre Arts and The ATA Theatre for entertainment, games, face painting and more. Sing, dance and play Interactive Games with ATA students and see them perform some favorite selections from their 2016-2017 season.

Upcoming “Family FUN Thursdays” events will include Music and Art with Community Music School and Pinot’s Palette, Dance Performances from Spezio’s Dance Dynamics and Darlene Ceglia’s Dance Project, Fitness Fun with Gymnastics Unlimited, and Martial Arts demonstrations from Master Khechen’s Martial Arts Academy — just to name a few!!!!

Be sure to check out each of our print issues or our website’s event calendar (http://www.wnyfamilymagazine.com/search/event/calendar-of-events) all throughout the summer for complete details of Family Fun Thursdays!