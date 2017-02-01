4th Buffalo Mini Maker Faire Issues “Call To Makers”

× Expand Maker Faire 2017 Logo

The Buffalo Museum of Science has announced its call for “Makers” to participate in its fourth annual Buffalo Mini Maker Faire on Saturday, May 20, 2017. The event will be held at the Museum at 1020 Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo from 10am to 4pm. Entry to Buffalo Mini Maker Faire is included with general Museum admission and free for BMS members.

Maker Faire events celebrate creativity, invention, and the do-it-yourself spirit. In the most general of terms, a Maker is “a person that makes or produces something.” A Maker Faire is a giant show-n- tell. The Buffalo Museum of Science will showcase a diverse mix of Makers like… tech enthusiasts, inventors, artisans, scientists, tinkerers and craftsmen. The Buffalo Mini Maker Faire brings together Makers from all over in a fun, energized and exciting day-long event. This family-friendly, hands-on event aims to inspire people of all ages to roll up their sleeves and make!

Makers may include (but are not limited to) the following:

- Inventors and tinkerers

- Robotics builders, individuals and clubs

- 3D printing enthusiasts

- Automobile, motorcycle and bike designers

- Woodworkers, carvers

- Machinists, metal workers, welders, smiths

- App, game and digital media designers

- Film, video, photography

- Food makers, farmers and chefs

- Drone, airplane, and rocket enthusiasts

- Knitters, weavers, seamstress

- Engineers, software and computer programmers

- Artists, sculptors, designers

- Fashion designers, costume makers

- Performers, cosplayers, musicians, puppeteers, song writers

- Instrument makers

The Buffalo Museum of Science is now accepting applications through Sunday, March 19, 2017 for Makers of all kinds interested in showcasing their work. Makers who apply prior to February 20, 2017 and are then accepted will receive two (2) free general admission passes to the Museum valid on the day of the event. To apply, visit makerfairebuffalo.com. Online application available at: https://goo.gl/5wXM8M. There are no minimum or maximum age restrictions – young makers are encouraged to apply.

For more information, visit makerfairebuffalo.com or contact David Cinquino at 716/896-5200 x396 or email dcinquino@sciencebuff.org.

Buffalo Mini Maker Faire is independently organized and operated under license from Maker Media, Inc. The 2017 Buffalo Mini Maker Faire is sponsored by Make: Magazine. This will be the fourth Mini Maker Faire hosted by the Buffalo Museum of Science; the first Mini Maker Faire was held in March 2014 and welcomed over 2,300 visitors.