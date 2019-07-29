× 1 of 4 Expand OpenFarmDays.org Cornfield Boy × 2 of 4 Expand OpenFarmDays.org Goats × 3 of 4 Expand OpenFarmDays.org Cow × 4 of 4 Expand OpenFarmDays.org Alpaca Prev Next

Experience agriculture up close and personal at the 2019 Open Farm Days, happening on Saturday and Sunday, August 10th and 11th from 12 to 4p.m. each day. Twenty Finger Lakes farms will welcome visitors for FREE tours, food tastings, demonstrations and animal visits. Enjoy a weekend filled with family-friendly farm fun! Tour farms that raise fiber goats and sheep, alpaca, beef, poultry, mushrooms, flowers, fruits, organic vegetables and hemp. Meet renowned Finger Lakes Region craft hard cider makers, cheese makers, pick blueberries, tour a dairy, a hop farm & brewery, winery and MORE!

Discover the picturesque Ithaca area, land of gorges and waterfalls, while visiting the variety of different farms open each day. Farms on the east side of Cayuga Lake will be open for tours on Saturday, August 10th while farms on the west side of the lake will be open on Sunday, August 11th. Admission to all farms is FREE. Please leave your pooches at home as dogs are not permitted at the farms.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a cooler as many farms will have products for sale. There are numerous opportunities to pack a picnic and add some locally sourced cheeses, produce and more to your menu along the way. Then enjoy lunch at a farm, cidery, or State Park along your scenic route. Read through the farm descriptions and use the mobile friendly website to pick the farms you want to visit with user friendly directions to each. Farms are in such proximity so as to make it possible to visit approximately five farms during the 4-hour time frame of the event each day. To learn more, visit http://www.openfarmdays.org

Traveling from out of town? Choose from glamping to full-service amenities. Get your farm-friendly overnight stay information here www.visitithaca.com/farm-table-lodging

Open Farm Days is Sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Tompkins County. Made possible in part by grants from the Tompkins County Tourism Program and Tompkins County Farm Bureau, with marketing support from Visit Ithaca.