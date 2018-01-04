2018 Variety Club Telethon to Honor Memory of Irv Weinstein

× Expand Irv Weinstein

Legendary anchorman Irv Weinstein passed away at age 87 in Irvine, California on December 26, 2017 from Lou Gehrig's disease, ALS.

There will be many tributes to Irv Weinstein. All well-deserved. He was larger than life. As a hard-hitting broadcast journalist, he was a major influence with Western New York viewers, colleagues and competitors alike. And as the anchor of Channel 7's "Eyewitness News," the strongest local news team ever assembled, he was the voice of news in Buffalo and Southern Ontario.

To Variety, and especially to the Variety children, Irv was practically a superhero. For more than 30 years, Irv spent countless hours on-air leading the charge during the annual Variety Children’s Telethon airing on his station, WKBW-TV. His tireless effort helped raise millions of dollars for Women and Children's Hospital, and other children's charities. His compassion for the Variety children was evident every time he appeared with a child.

“For as strong and tough as Irv was in demanding the news presentation be the best that it can be, he was also a softie. He was very touched by the children and families the Variety Telethon helped,” commented John Di Sciullo, now vice president at WBBZ-TV and former co-worker and long-time friend of Irv. “He openly wept on television, not as an act to get people to donate, but because he was truly touched.” For many years Di Sciullo and Weinstein worked side-by-side; Weinstein in front of the camera and Di Sciullo behind the scenes as one of the producers of the telethon.

“Irv was the broadcast heart and soul of the Variety Children’s Telethon,” added attorney Paul Cambria, who serves as Chief Barker for Variety in Buffalo and Western New York. ”He will be deeply and sorely missed. To honor Irv and his work on behalf of the Variety children, this year we will dedicate the Variety Kids’ Telethon in his memory.”

The annual Variety Kids Telethon, is one of the longest-running, locally-produced telethons in the nation. The Telethon raised $1 million in 2017. Telethon 2018 is scheduled to be broadcast live on WKBW-TV 7ABC from the Seneca Niagara Casino Events Center in Niagara Falls, NY from 7a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday March 4, 2018.

The entire Variety Club, from the Board of Directors to the countless volunteers, extend their sympathies to Irv's wife Elaine, their family, friends, and fans.

About Variety - the Children's Charity of Buffalo & WNY

Known locally as the Variety Club, Variety – the Children’s Charity of Buffalo & WNY - has been serving the needs of WNY’s sick, disabled, and disadvantaged children for more than 80 years. As the area’s leading children’s charity, the organization has touched the lives of millions of children, their families, and the community over the years. The beneficiaries Variety supports include O'Shei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo, the Robert Warner Rehabilitation Center, and many other local children’s charities. More information is available at varietybuffalo.org.