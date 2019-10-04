15th Annual Fairgrounds Festival of Lights Opens in Hamburg November 29th

× 1 of 5 Expand Marty Biniasz Festival of Lights Entrance × 2 of 5 Expand Marty Biniasz Tunnel of Lights × 3 of 5 Expand Marty Biniasz Around Fire Pit × 4 of 5 Expand Marty Biniasz Elf and Girl × 5 of 5 Expand Marty Biniasz Santa with Little Girl Prev Next

On Friday, November 29th, the switch will be flipped on to illuminate more than one million lights as the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens its 15th season. This time-honored, holiday tradition takes place at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg and is the largest Christmas festival in Western New York State.

Carload admission to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights includes a wide array of activities and holiday fun that includes six decorated buildings, live family entertainment, craft making and vendors.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights will be open for fifteen nights, with opening night on the Friday after Thanksgiving and will run every weekend through December 15th with an expanded schedule December 18th through the 23rd. The Festival is open from 5:00pm-9:00pm, with the buildings and grounds staying open until 10:00pm.

Visitors to the annual Fairgrounds Festival of Lights can save 40% on gate admission with the purchase of a $15 advance sale carload voucher at all Tops Friendly Markets. The discount voucher promotion begins November 1st and ends on Thanksgiving Day, November 28th and can be purchased at any checkout register. After November 28th, standard gate admission to the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is $25 per carload.

The Fairgrounds Festival of Lights is sponsored by the Erie County Agricultural Society (ECAS). For more information regarding the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights visit www.FairgroundsHoliday.com.